The soil amendments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The global soil amendments market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors such as the changing climatic conditions, growing concerns regarding soil health, and the rising demand for high-value crops are projected to drive the growth of this market. The incorporation of soil amendments into fertilizer formulation provides growth opportunities for manufacturers in the soil amendments market. However, the supply of adulterated and low-quality products is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



The organic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Soil amendments are classified into two broad categories, namely, organic and inorganic soil amendments. Organic soil amendments are sourced from natural materials, while inorganic soil amendments are either mined or man-made.

The application of organic matter as a key substrate for agricultural crops and beneficial microorganisms is gaining the interest of plant pathologists, agronomists, regulators, and growers.These organic inputs provide vigor and nutrients to the soil, leading to a considerable change in the root environment, which is appropriate for the survival of crops and the proliferation of microorganisms.



Moreover, the increasing shift toward organic farming, awareness about soil health quality, and promotion by governments to use organic amendments are factors that offer major growth opportunities for organic soil amendment manufacturers in the market.



The fruits & vegetables segment is projected account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By crop type, the soil amendments market is segmented as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types.The dominance of the fruits & vegetables segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of soil amendments for these crops, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North American countries.



The use of soil amendments on fruits and vegetables helps to increase the organic content of the soil and enhances the root growth.The soils treated with soil amendments, when used for floriculture in greenhouses and nursery crops, show an effective increase in water-holding capacity, thereby reducing the continuous need for irrigation.



Due to these factors, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America held the largest share in the soil amendments market for the fruits & vegetables segment, majorly due to the high production of crops, including tomatoes, potatoes, grapes, and pepper.



The liquid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the soil amendments market is segmented into liquid and dry. The liquid form is projected to remain the most popular technique among farmers due to its effectiveness in the application of soil amendments and associated benefits, such as high application capability and efficacy rate over dry forms.

In addition, liquid biofertilizer dosages are ten-times less as compared to dry (carrier-based powder) biofertilizers and require few labors for its application, which encourages its global acceptance

The North America market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rise in consumption of organic foods and shift toward sustainable.



The presence of the increasing number of industrial sites, landfills, large & small mining sites, and superfund sites has led to the contamination and degradation of soil in the North American region.This results in a loss of productivity of crops, as degraded soils are deficient of organic content and nutrient.



This is a major factor that is projected to encourage the use of soil amendments in North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1%–45%, Tier 2%–30%, and Tier 3%–25%

• By Designation: C-level - 20%, D-level - 30%, and Others* - 50%

• By Country: Asia Pacific- 50%, Europe-15%, North America– 15%, South America- 10%, and RoW– 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF SE (Germany)

• UPL (India)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• Nufarm (Australia)

• Adama (Israel)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Bayer (Germany)

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

• Agrinos (Norway)

• T.Stanes & Company (India)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• SA Lime & Gypsum (South Africa)

• Timac Agro (France)

• Biosoil Farms (US)

• Profile Products LLC (US)

• The Fertrell Company (US)

• Haifa Group (Israel)

• Symborg (Spain)

• Soil Technologies Corporation (US)

• Delbon (France)



Research Coverage

This report segments the soil amendments market, on the basis of type, crop type, soil type, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, patent analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the soil amendments market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the soil amendments market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the soil amendments market is flourishing



