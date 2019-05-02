NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing number of government initiatives for promoting soil testing will foster the soil testing equipment market growth in the forthcoming years. Soil testing equipment often plays a significant role in determining soil health and requirement for nutrients as maintaining soil health while enhancing agricultural yield. Some government agencies are also focusing on encouraging farmers to adopt soil testing practices by raising awareness about soil testing equipment. This will further lead to the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the soil testing equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772553/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



The growing emphasis on mobile soil testing



One of the growth drivers of the global soil testing equipment market is the growing emphasis on mobile soil testing. The growing farmers' emphasis on mobile soil testing laboratories will increase the sales of soil testing equipment during the forecast period.



Strong prevalence of soilless farming practices



One of the challenges in the growth of the global soil testing equipment market is the strong prevalence of soilless farming practices. The emergence of alternative farming practices such as hydroponics eliminates the need for soil to grow plants, thereby reducing the need for soil testing equipment.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the soil testing equipment market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on improving soil testing methods by introducing new testing software. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772553/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

