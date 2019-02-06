NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Increased adoption of microgrids to drive market growth. Microgrids are small-scale power grids that have their own generation and storage resources. Microgrids can operate independently or collaboratively with other small power grids. A microgrid can connect and disconnect from the main power grid to operate in grid-connected mode and in island mode. Additionally, when integrated with the main power grid, microgrids are referred as hybrid microgrids that can operate in island mode if the system is disconnected from the main grid and during outages in the main power grid as well. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the solar PV backsheet market will register a CAGR of nearly 17% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731036



Market Overview

Increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules

Thin-film solar PV modules have emerged as a promising approach in the rising adoption of solar PV installations. Thin-film solar PV modules cost lower than other solar PV modules and offer improved flexibility as they can be installed on curved surfaces. Thin-film solar PV modules contain several thin layers of PV films. Semiconductor devices are deposited on a plastic or glass substrate in thin-film solar PV modules. The thin-film solar PV modules offer a promising growth option for the adoption of solar electricity due to its low cost and viability, thereby leading to high market penetration.

Backsheet-associated PV module failures

The backsheet of solar PV modules pose various drawbacks such as chalking and cracking. Backsheet chalking occurs in field-exposed PV modules and leads to the formation of a layer of white powder on the outer layer of the backsheet, which requires extensive wiping or washing by water.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increased adoption of microgrids and the increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules, will provide considerable growth opportunities to solar PV backsheet manufactures. Arkema, Cybrid Technologies, DowDuPont, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt, and KREMPEL are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731036



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

