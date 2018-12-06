LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 107 pages, November 2018



About this market

Personalization of spa services is expected to help the market grow at an impressive rate. With the aim of delivering effective spa treatments, the spa industry focuses on providing personalized spa therapies or services. These services enable them to further enhance their treatment results. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the spa market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing wellness tourism industry

The growing health and wellness consciousness are one of the major factors diving growth in the market. Many people opt for wellness tourism to travel to different countries for their physical, spiritual, and psychological well-being.

Homemade spa solutions at lower cost

Homemade solutions for spa treatment is a major challenge for the market. These solutions require low cost ingredients that are easily available at retail outlets. Thus, these homemade treatments have garnered momentum over the years among women, which is impacting the spa market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA and MARRIOT INTERNATIONAL the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services and the increase in demand for organic and natural procedures, will provide considerable growth opportunities to spa companies. HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Lanserhof, Massage Envy Franchising, Rancho La Puerta, and MARRIOT INTERNATIONAL are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. The spa market is highly influenced by the emergence of several spa companies that offer services such as day or salon spa, hotel or resort spa, and the destination spa. Many vendors offer package spa treatments per customer requirements. Vendors also provide day packages.'



