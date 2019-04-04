The SPACECONNECTION, Inc. Announces The Relocation Of Its Headquarters To Henderson, Nevada

PASADENA, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SPACECONNECTION, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telesat, announced today the relocation of their headquarters to Henderson, Nevada in a newly constructed 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art technical facility owned and operated by Roberts Communications Network. This new facility expands The SPACECONNECTION's portfolio of services to serve their broadcast, media, and enterprise customers.

Jonathan Crawford, President & CEO of The SPACECONNECTION, said, "I am delighted to announce the relocation of The SPACECONNECTION to the Henderson facility. The capabilities and infrastructure at this facility allow us to meet the complex and evolving demands of our clients. Our customers are increasingly demanding ubiquitous content delivery solutions on multiple platforms, live or on-demand, and to all devices and screens. Moving our headquarters to the Henderson facility positions The SPACECONNECTION with a myriad of technical capabilities to offer our clients a variety of IP based transport solutions. These solutions include global fiber connectivity, satellite platforms (C-band, Ku-band, Ka-band) for cable and direct-to-home (DTH) distribution, and the Internet (live video streaming and digital archiving)."

Todd Roberts, President & CEO of Roberts Communications Network, said, "We are thrilled to bring The SPACECONNECTION into our new facility to showcase what it has to offer. Whether it be on an occasional use or full-time basis, The SPACECONNECTION can now offer an array of services to their customer base and potential new customers around the world. This arrangement creates a perfect marketing avenue for the capabilities of Roberts Communications Network and enhances The SPACECONNECTION's ability to provide the multi-faceted content delivery solutions required in today's world.

Founded in 1987, The SPACECONNECTION, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telesat, services a community of media, broadcast and enterprise markets for over 30 years. The SPACECONNECTION delivers high quality end-to-end technology service for broadcast, media and enterprise markets.

