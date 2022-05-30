The Spanish Loyalty Programs Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 11.7% During 2022-2026

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Spain is expected to grow by 12.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 3555.3 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Spain has recorded a CAGR of 12.9% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Spain will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2026. The loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 3165.8 million in 2021 to reach US$ 5544.3 million by 2026.



Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty in Spain. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Perks Loyalty Program

Coalition Loyalty Program

Hybrid Loyalty Program

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

Software

Services

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Spain Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

12.1 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o37j5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets