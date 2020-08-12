The SPARBAR legends: Introducing Roxanne Passarella, Esq. taking hotel gyms into a new generation

"The SPARBAR experience will take hotel gyms into a new generation," says the consummate hotel pro. "Gyms in hotels are a must - people want the possibility to work out daily, whether it is on their business trip or during their vacation. This is a known fact in the hotel industry, and gives us a reason to think our hotel gyms and workout activity opportunities further," Roxanne adds.

Two of Roxanne's resorts are based in Atlantic City, where she got introduced to SPARBAR by Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame President & Founder Ray McCline, who has over 30+ years of involvement in the boxing business. "I learned that SPARBAR provides a fun and exciting workout, far from the typical treadmill, " says the mother of 3. „ I was particularly excited to find out it makes boxing accessible to all ages and skill sets - and therefore can become a family activity, " she adds. "In our case, we use the SPARBAR in our home, and especially my 6-year-old hits the Sparbar every day now. It keeps him moving, which makes me happy. But it also helps you to develop self-defense skills, which you can feel in your body and in your mind. "

FantaSea Resorts are mostly used as family resorts with fully equipped suites with a kitchen and living room, making it a well-rounded family holiday. To bring the boxing trend into the hotels, Roxanne is not only equipping the four hotel gyms, but providing the portable devices in the suites to work out from the hotel room. "It's not only gonna be the first training device to bring in boxing into our gyms, but also serves our customers' need to work out from their room," she says.

About joining the business behind SPARBAR, Roxanne says "It is a highly scalable business, which grows rapidly in the U.S. with testimonials such as Roy Jones Jr, which is one of the biggest fighters in the world. But it is also a company that feels good. UK-based founder Jazz is highly involved in all the social activities around the SPARBAR world, especially with the kids & youth academy. The more this company takes off, the more it is reflected in the social work of the brand. That is where my trust in the company is based upon."

About SPARBAR:

The SPARBAR® products provide ideal groundwork for beginners and for professionals to develop their own training program and workout pace. They allow to adjust to your skills as you improve your own unique technique. Each SPARBAR device is a perfect all-in-one equipment for all ages. The products react to your power level and responds to your personal level of skills.

This is the secret of SPARBAR - the better you get, the more challenging your SPARBAR will be.

Raise the bar! More at https://sparbar.com/

Instagram @sparbarboxing

YouTube Sparbar Boxing

SPARBAR™ - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, SparBar's success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

Company contact:

Contact information

SparBar Inc.

7 Penn Plaza Suite 420

New York, NY 10001

Email: [email protected]

Tele: +1 800-803-6645

Press Contact:

Melanie Marten, The Coup

[email protected]

+49 1707308126

SOURCE SparBar Inc.