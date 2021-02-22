The SPARBAR® SB1™ Collection Makes Its Debut With an Emphatic KO!

The SPARBAR® Pro 4 series is available in 7 vibrant, eye catching designs with premium versions in gold, pink, white, yellow. Additionally, the luxurious SPARBAR® PRO 4X editions are hand crafted from 100% genuine cowhide leather and are available in Midnight Black and Vintage Brown, for the more sophisticated boxing enthusiast.

The Official. The Original. The world-famous SPARBAR®

Re-engineered for faster, more interactive sparring experience, the SPARBAR® PRO 4X builds focus, speed and hand eye co-ordination and has had knock-out reviews from some of the best combat sports athletes in the business.

Tested via industry leading software measuring rotation speed, stress loads, and with reaction simulations performed by some of the top boxers in the world, this is the most innovative SPARBAR®-branded fitness equipment to date.

Sparbar brand founder, President, CEO and Head of Product Development, Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill, said: "In 2020, the year of the home workout, we had a record demand, and we invested in updating the SPARBAR® Pro to make it our most precision-engineered training device."

SPARBAR® SB1 Collection

The SPARBAR® combat line is designed for a premium boxing experience. The SB1™ Collection includes a fine selection of heavy punch bags such as the SB1 Heavy Angle™. Handcrafted from 100% genuine cowhide leather, the punch bag comes in an hourglass shape simulating body curvature.

Explore striking targets, speed balls or training noodles for a dynamic sparring experience. Head guards, body protectors, gloves and accessories are also available in a kids' edition for champions in the making.

The advanced ergonomic design and artisanal finishes of premium fabrics help to develop speed, power and accuracy for signature strikes. All SPARBAR®-branded fitness products are stress tested to satisfy the world's heaviest hitters, yet are designed for anyone - no matter what age, gender or fitness level - to enjoy exceptional resistance and rhythm in a boxing workout.

Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill, said that "boxing is a lifestyle. When you decide for it, you have to commit to this sport. We want to shake up the boxing game and make it vibrant - add color and lifestyle to boxing as a workout. It is important for us to keep pioneering and to push boundaries in the boxing space, and to celebrate this sport."

In light of the overwhelmingly positive reviews pouring in from customers old and new, Sparbar looks to continue to expand its collections in the coming months.

"We all fight for something."

Jazz founded the SPARBAR® brand in 2012. Since then, SPARBAR® has stood for the development of highly interactive, intuitive boxing equipment. The SPARBAR® Pro device is backed by pro athletes and celebrity fitness enthusiasts such as Anthony Joshua, Roy Jones Jr., Kevin Hart and Scott Adkins - to name but a few.

With the pandemic, the importance placed upon personal fitness and mental health drastically increased. For the SPARBAR® team, it is important to empower those goals, and make boxing as a high-intensity workout accessible to anyone, no matter what age, gender or fitness level.

New, design-protected skins are part of a rebranding in order to distinguish the SPARBAR® brand visually from counterfeiters.

The original SPARBAR® products are available at sparbar.com and at retailers listed at this website.

ABOUT SPARBAR ® - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR® Pro. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, the SPARBAR® success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SPARBAR® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy, product development and potential success, as well as technological and/or other factors and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include but are not limited to: the success or failure of SparBar's efforts to successfully market its fitness and sports brand products and services; SparBar's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Sparbar to obtain adequate equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

