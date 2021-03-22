The Special Equities Group (SEG) and Dawson James Securities, Inc. Form Strategic Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Equities Group ("SEG"), a leading merchant banking and capital markets team, and Dawson James Securities, Inc. ("Dawson James"), a full-service investment firm, today announced a new strategic alliance that will combine their respective platforms and resources to create a more robust client experience. Both SEG and Dawson James have developed a unique edge in helping corporate emerging growth clients navigate today's dynamic capital markets. SEG is now able to expand its products offerings, services and strategic capabilities thanks to the partnership and synergies with Dawson James.

"The Special Equities Group has been a leader in the PIPE market since 2002," said Bob Keyser, CEO of Dawson James. "SEG has demonstrated unparalleled deal flow and established relationships within the small cap sector. We are excited to expand the Dawson James innovative company relationships together with Coach, Shex, Uncle Andy and the team."

"Going back to when C.E. Unterberg Towbin was acquired in 2007, SEG has been looking for a full-service boutique brokerage firm focused on the small-cap space. Now for the first time in a long time, SEG will be able to provide our corporate clients access to underwritten public offerings, bought deals, corporate client services, and access to Dawson James' legendary retail broker network," said Joe Reda ("Coach"), founder of The Special Equities Group.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Bob and his team for nearly two decades on multiple transactions in the micro and small-cap space. Their professionalism, execution and knowledge of the industry is second to none," added Jon Schechter ("Shex"), Partner of The Special Equities Group.

"If I've learned anything in my career, it's that fees pay the bills, but investing in companies you believe in creates wealth," said Andy Arno ("Uncle Andy"), Vice Chairman and Partner of The Special Equities Group. "We are excited for this collaboration with a like-minded firm like Dawson James, and we look forward to banking and co-investing with them in future transactions."

About The Special Equities Group

The Special Equities Group (SEG) provides specialized merchant banking and brokerage services for emerging growth companies. As a recognized leader in the PIPEs market since 2002, SEG has collectively closed more than 250 transactions and raised in excess over $2 billion for emerging growth companies. SEG focuses on U.S.-listed emerging growth public companies. The companies we work with look to us for strategic advice and, when they need funding, rely on our ability to act quickly and quietly to efficiently either through our independent fund or our ability to discreetly raise capital on their behalf. Our client relationships typically span years, and in many cases, exceed a decade in length. Over the years, we have also cultivated long-term, strategic relationships with our co-investors who trust us to provide honest advice and objective evaluations of investment opportunities. www.theseg.com

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

