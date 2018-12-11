LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The growing demand for pen needles will boost growth in the market. Growing popularity of self-administration of insulin for the treatment of diabetes as a part of homecare, will increase the use of pen needles, which will boost the growth of the market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the special purpose needles market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2022.







Market Overview

Increasing target population that require special purpose needles

The rising occurrences of chronic disorders around the world is likely to boost the growth of the global special purpose needles market.

Growing demand for next generation microneedle and needle-free injection technology

The rising demand for latest needles such as microneedle and needle-free injection technology pose as the biggest threat to the special purpose needle market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the special purpose needles market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Smiths Group and BD the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for pen needles and the increasing target population that require special purpose needles, will provide considerable growth opportunities to special purpose needles manufactures ARGON MEDICAL, B. Braun Melsungen, Cardinal Health, Cook, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Smiths Group, and BD are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.'



