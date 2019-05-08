NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty yeast market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774195/?utm_source=PRN





The global specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The specialty yeast market is driven by the increase in consumption of bread and bread products and the rise in demand for natural flavors. Formulation advances and technologies have enabled specialty yeast manufacturers to discover new opportunities for growth in the premium ingredients sector. With the increasing demand for specialty yeasts, the complexities related to integration and adulteration from small local players is affecting the market growth.



By type, the yeast extracts segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market for specialty yeast is segmented into yeast extracts, yeast autolysates, yeast beta-glucan, and other yeast derivatives.The yeast extracts segment is projected to hold the largest market in 2025.



Yeast extracts are natural ingredients comprising various amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins.Yeast extracts are prepared from baker's yeast or brewer's yeast.



They are used mainly as natural aromatic ingredients for savory food products such as soups, sauces, meat preparations, and savory mixes.



The Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment, by species, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on species, the market for specialty yeast is segmented into Saccharomyces cerevisiae; Pichia pastoris; Kluyveromyces; and others, which include Torulaspora delbrueckii, Metschnikowia fructicola, and Candida queretana.Saccharomyces cerevisiae is one of the most commonly used species of yeast since it is robust and can withstand stressful conditions.



The use of Saccharomyces cerevisiae in the production of bread gives a characteristic flavor and aroma to the bread, and this is considered a by-product of fermentation.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market.



In 2018, the European region led the global specialty yeast market; it held a market share of 47.0%. The food & beverage industry is one of the largest in Europe. The specialty yeast market in the region is growing rapidly due to various factors such as increased consumption of alcoholic beverages & convenience products and awareness about natural ingredients such as yeast extracts. Europe is a very mature market with high uses of yeast in various applications, such as food, feed, and pharmaceuticals. Due to the increase in consumption of various baked products (that use natural ingredients), such as bread, cakes, rolls, pastries, and alcoholic beverages, the region remains one of the prominent markets for specialty yeast.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 22%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 33%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 44%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 12%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• Associated British Foods plc (UK)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands)

• Lallemand (Canada)

• Angle yeast Co., Ltd. (China)

• Lesaffre (France)

• Synergy flavors (US)

• Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

• Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd (Japan)

• Leiber GMBH (Germany)

• Beldem SA (Belgium)

• Kemin Industries

• Kerry (Ireland)

• Levex (Turkey)



Research Coverage

This report segments the specialty yeast market on the basis of type, species, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the specialty yeast market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the specialty yeast market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the specialty yeast market is flourishing



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774195/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

