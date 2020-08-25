THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS Rekindles Ancient Legend and Origins of Tinsel, Offering Instant Classic to Be Released in Time for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Raymond Arroyo's touching, The Spider Who Saved Christmas reveals that light can be found in even the darkest of circumstances. This is beautifully crafted, multi-sensory storytelling that speaks to what each of us is experiencing today -- and the hope that is ever-present if we take the time to seek it." -- Roma Downey, Award-Winning actress, producer, and author

One of the most anticipated holiday offerings, already topping the bestseller charts at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, The Spider Who Saved Christmas is an exquisite picture book slated to be released Oct. 15 and is available for preorder now at smarturl.it/SpiderChristmas.

Created by New York Times Bestselling author and award-winning broadcast host Raymond Arroyo (with illustrations by award-winning artist Randy Gallegos), this reimagined ancient legend is destined to earn its place among treasured traditions for seasons to come. In his signature cinematic literary style, Arroyo revives an all but lost tale surrounding the Christmas Story, which unveils the origin of tinsel.

Not since the much-loved Charlotte's Web have readers and audiences been treated to an experience of wonder and nature through the eyes of a humble beloved spider. This "dangling visitor" named Nephila plays a pivotal role in a faith-filled journey through seemingly overwhelming circumstances to the great miracle of the Christmas story.

The Spider Who Saved Christmas debuts as part of a larger "Legend Series" of planned self-contained, episodic origin stories.

About Raymond Arroyo

Raymond Arroyo is a New York Times bestselling author, an international broadcaster and Fox News contributor who has worked for CNN, MSNBC and the Associated Press. He is also host and managing editor of "The World Over Live" on EWTN. Arroyo has made frequent appearances on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Ingraham Angle, CNN Headline News, Access Hollywood and many more. His work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Newsweek, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. A native New Orleanian, Arroyo is passionate about sharing the unique culture of his beloved Crescent City and the great state of Louisiana. Earning a Telly Award, Arroyo produced, wrote and hosted a musical Christmas special for PBS called Christmastime in New Orleans with eponymous Billboard chart-topping soundtrack (Verve Records/AimHigher). He has produced other Billboard-topping musical projects including The Birth of Christ with Liam Neeson (Sony Classics). His eight books, including his biography of Mother Angelica and his best-selling multi-book Will Wilder Middle Grade series (Random House Kids) were all New York Times Bestsellers.

