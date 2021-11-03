The Spirit of The Havens Takes Off: Avelo Airlines Launches East Coast Service with First Nonstop Flight from Southern Connecticut to Florida

Introductory one-way fares between HVN and MCO starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com . Similar very low fares are available to Avelo's five other Florida destinations. This service will be flown with Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft five days per week.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said "Today's first flight is a significant milestone for Avelo, HVN and Southern Connecticut. A new era of convenient and affordable air travel for the region is taking flight today. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our new Customers aboard today's inaugural flight to Orlando, as well as the five other sun-soaked Florida destinations we'll start flying to in the days and weeks ahead. We are grateful for the warm reception Avelo is receiving from the surrounding communities. I also want to express my immense gratitude to my fellow Avelo Crewmembers for making today a reality and to our partners at HVN and Avports for sharing our vision for this airport's extraordinary potential."

A ceremony is being hosted this morning at HVN to commemorate the opening of Avelo's East Coast base and first flight. The ceremony will include a ribbon cutting; the christening of the departing aircraft with the placement of "The Spirit of The Havens" seal on the aircraft nose; and a water arch tribute as the aircraft taxis out for departure.

Several dignitaries are attending the ceremony, including:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Governor Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

Mayor East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora

Mayor University of New Haven President Steven Kaplan

President Greater New Haven Chamber President Garrett Sheehan

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy

Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts

Avelo Airlines Board Members Tom Cahill (Co-Head of Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing) and Thomas Mahr (Chairman of SkyWorks)

The ceremony will also be attended by the Bridgeport Islanders mascot – the region's professional hockey team. The mascot will be handing out tickets to the first flight Customers.

The New Haven Way to Florida

Orlando is the first of six destinations Avelo will serve from HVN. The flight will operate Thursday through Monday, departing HVN at 7:30 a.m. and arriving MCO at 10:25 a.m. The return flight will depart MCO at 11:05 a.m. and arrive HVN at 1:45 p.m. Today's flight departing at 11:00 a.m. was specially scheduled to accommodate the service inauguration ceremony. In addition to MCO, Avelo will begin flying to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa in the days and weeks ahead.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon said "We couldn't be more excited about this inaugural Avelo flight out of HVN, and all that it means for our airport, our community and the flyers we serve. For years we've talked about expanding air service to and from Southern Connecticut, and Avelo's decision to add nonstop service from HVN to six destinations is finally giving customers an affordable and convenient option they've been looking for."

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.

Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts said "Avports is very excited to work with Avelo Airlines and our great, long-term partners at HVN to bring new destinations and new nonstop flights to New Haven for Connecticut residents. As the operator of HVN for more than 20 years, we know this airport and the customers it serves, and we see just how excited they are for these new flights to begin. It's an exciting time for Tweed-New Haven!"

Over the past 90 days, Avelo has hired more than 85 HVN-based Crewmembers (what the airline calls its employees), including flight attendants, pilots, airport customer service representatives, operations-related roles, as well as managers and supervisors. Avelo and HVN expect to have more than 100 aviation professionals based at the airport by the end of this year.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The three single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo will initially operate from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable and caring experience – currently serves 13 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 13 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by November 17, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

