The availability of clinical practice guidelines improves the quality of life of patients, as well as the consistency of care. There are several guidelines and care pathways for the management of splenomegaly, which have been developed by hospitals and professional societies. These are published and practiced with the aim of standardizing disease management in patients with splenomegaly. For instance, the Hospital for Sick Children has developed a clinical practice guideline for clinicians to provide adequate disease management in children with splenomegaly. In developing countries such as India, the Association of Physicians of India published guidelines for a clinical approach for appropriate diagnosis and management of splenomegaly. Analysts have predicted that the splenomegaly therapeutics market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising awareness of splenomegaly

The incidence of splenomegaly has been seen along with many primary indications, including infections, autoimmune disorders, and hematological malignancies, which are increasing globally. Hence, the governments of various countries and several non-governmental organizations are striving to increase patient awareness about splenomegaly.

Challenges associated with diagnosis of splenomegaly

Splenomegaly is a nonspecific finding, which is challenging to assess diagnostically, as it is generally a manifestation of an underlying primary disorder. The highly advanced procedures such as point-of-care ultrasonography for the diagnosis for splenomegaly have high sensitivity compared with conventional imaging techniques. However, the poor patient access because of the high cost limits their utilization in diagnosing splenomegaly.

Competitive Landscape

