The Spookiest Halloween Season Ever Means Big Job Opportunities at Spirit Halloween

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween season is creeping up and Spirit Halloween, the world's largest specialty Halloween retailer, is looking for 35,000 seasonal employees to join the scary fun team for the 2021 season. Employment opportunities are available at over 1,425 Spirit Halloween locations throughout U.S. and Canada, and in this role, you can avoid working the graveyard shift.

In addition to working alongside Halloween obsessed teammates, this year Spirit Halloween is offering prospective employees opportunities for early hire pay incentives, along with flexible scheduling, competitive salaries, and bonus opportunities. Plus, employees will be dressed to kill all season long with a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween merchandise, including the highest quality costumes and bone chillingly cool animatronics this side of Crystal Lake.

Candidates interested in a range of seasonal positions available now through November can find more information at Work4Spirit.com.

"It's a competitive job landscape and we know candidates are looking for opportunities where they can learn and grow, while also having fun in a collaborative and high energy environment," said Steven Silverstein, CEO at Spirit Halloween. "At Spirit Halloween, we live and breathe Halloween 365 days a year, our associates' passion and dedication are what got us through the most challenging year in recent history and we are looking for team members to join us in celebrating what we anticipate to be the spookiest Halloween ever while experiencing the excitement that Spirit brings to all of its locations."

Specializing in costumes, décor and accessories for children, teens, and adults, Spirit Halloween creates a completely immersive Halloween experience for everyone that includes an exclusive line of eye-popping animatronics. Each year, Spirit Halloween introduces hundreds of new items to meet the needs of Halloween-obsessed fans everywhere. A delightful mix of traditional Halloween products along with the latest in pop culture trends. It's all available at Spirit Halloween.

Many team members are inspired year after year with Spirit's community giving. At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program that focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $77 million for partner hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to Child Life departments at partner hospitals.

