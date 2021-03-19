The Sports Tourism Resort Haikou Gathers Chinese Sailing and Windsurfing Athletes to Receive Intensive Training

Being the only free trade port in China, Hainan also boats a strong sports industry base, a pleasing climate, an advantageous geographic location and convenient transportation. It has broad prospects for water sports and sports tourism. The National Sailing and Windsurfing Base on the Haikou Xixiu Beach is where the national sailing and windsurfing team carries out winter training. It is also the largest sailing base in Asia. Since 1983, Haikou has become a winter training base for China's national sailing and windsurfing team, attracting sailing and windsurfing teams across the country for winter training here every year. Three Olympic champions and several world champions were once trained here.

At the end of 2018, the public pier project of the National Sailing and Windsurfing Base was completed. Open to both professional athletes and tourists for sailing, windsurfing, cruise ships, yachts and other leisure services, it is also received by local residents, as well as Chinese and foreign tourists, greatly enriching Haikou's water tourism services.

Caption: Windsurfing athletes in training at the Haikou National Sailing and Windsurfing Base

