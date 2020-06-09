The Spruce Launches Pet Care Product Line

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Spruce ( www.thesprucepets.com ), a Dotdash brand, announced the launch of its new pet care collection . Inspired by its audience of pet-parents pressed for time and concerned about quality ingredients, The Spruce created its premier line of waterless pet care and grooming products to give pet owners the easiest, safest and best possible care for their four-legged friends.

The Spruce pet care collection is the second product line from The Spruce, one of the largest and fastest-growing home and lifestyle websites with over 44 monthly visitors. In 2019, The Spruce launched The Spruce Best Home Paint for today's generation of painters interested in sprucing up their homes, reviving furniture, and adding personality to living spaces.

Produced in the US in partnership with Lab-Clean Inc, a leading manufacturer of eco-responsible products, The Spruce's pet care collections includes a plant-derived waterless pet wash and stain and odor remover in three natural scents: oatmeal, lavender, and fresh. Made with pet-safe essential oils and fragrances, the pet wash formula is ideal for cleansing and moisturizing coats and skin, while the stain and odor removing spray breaks down proteins on carpets and furniture. Both the pet wash and odor remover are guaranteed to virtually eliminate the toughest stains.

"Caring for your pet should be easy," says Mélanie Berliet, General Manager of The Spruce. "We know that our readers' pets are like family, so they want the best, safest and most convenient products to care for them. We are thrilled to share The Spruce pet care collection to help simplify how our readers care for both their pets and home."

The Spruce pet care collection is available for purchase today on Amazon and will expand soon to other retailers.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell , Investopedia , The Balance , The Spruce , MyDomaine , Byrdie , Brides , Lifewire , TripSavvy , Liquor.com , and Treehugger .



Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ).

