The St. James Announces Squash Program Led By 11-Time Professional Squash Tour Champion Alister Walker

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James announced today the launch of its squash program, offering comprehensive and dynamic coaching, training and opportunities to compete for beginners and advanced players in one of the finest squash centers in the country. The program will be led by one of the world's top squash players, Alister Walker.

"Squash is both one of the fastest growing sports in the country and one of the most demanding – requiring an exceptionally high level of skill and extraordinary conditioning to compete successfully," said Kendrick Ashton, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "To build a truly great squash program we needed to build a first-class squash center and find a leader with world class skills as a player and developer of talent and a reputation to match. Alister Walker is that and more."

As a player, Alister has won 11 Professional Squash Association Tour titles and ranked as high as 12th in the world for squash. He has competed nationally and internationally for both England and Botswana, his birthplace. He won Botswana's first international gold medal in squash with the Men's Individual All-Africa Title in 2013 and was named Botswana Sportsman of the Year in 2013. He is also a Britain Under 23 champion and gold medalist in the World Junior Team Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games.

Walker brings 16 years of professional squash experience to the role of director at The St. James. He previously served as assistant coach for the men's and women's squash teams at Columbia University and helped lead the squash program to its first Ivy league title in 2018. He began coaching while studying at Wycliffe College in England, and currently holds England Squash level three coaching certificate. Walker has helped organize exhibitions and tournaments around the world and worked with various community organizations in the U.S. to promote participation in squash.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining The St. James and continuing to help grow the game of squash," Walker said. "I've played and coached at the highest levels of the sport, and the opportunities available at The St. James are an unmatched resource for anyone looking to achieve their full potential on the court."

The St. James squash program will offer players of all ages and skill levels access to 8 world-class squash courts, a high-performance training center for strength, agility and conditioning work and a high-quality team of coaches to help players develop their skills. Highlights of the program include:

Junior level training and development in a clinic setting for ages 4-18

Elite Academy for ages 12-18 to push junior players to national and international competition levels

Adult social and competition leagues for in-house play and competition in the National Capital Squash League

Adult workshops and clinics offering focused training in specific skills

One-on-one lessons for players of all experience levels

Beginner, intermediate and elite-level camps held in off-season and holidays

The St. James is hosting an event for families and athletes to meet the coaches leading its sports programs on August 15, 2018. Interested families and athletes can request more information and RSVP by contacting The St. James sales studio at 703.239.6870.

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, is set to open a flagship 450,000-square foot complex on a 20-acre campus in Fairfax County, Virginia in September 2018. The complex will offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

SOURCE The St. James

Related Links

http://www.thestjames.co

