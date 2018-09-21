The St. James Introduces Dynamic Lineup of Sports Programming

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the most exciting new brand in sports, wellness and active entertainment, is proud to launch its expansive lineup of sports programming, serving athletes of every age and skill level from across the Greater Washington region. Offering an unprecedented array of developmental, competitive and experiential opportunities across 30+ sports, The St. James will offer the region's most comprehensive sports and wellness programming in world-class training and competition venues across an all-new 450,000 sq. ft. complex in Fairfax County, Virginia.

"From football, basketball, soccer and rugby to volleyball, squash, golf or swimming, The St. James has the highest quality facilities and instruction in just about every sport imaginable," said Craig Dixon, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "Every athlete that comes through our doors will have access to a comprehensive set of high-quality developmental and training resources unlike anything else available in the area."

The St. James is dedicated to helping maximize human potential through the power of sports and wellness by providing destinations, programming and events that engage, inspire and empower people of all ages to pursue their passions and be their best at play, work and in life.

In pursuit of this mission, each of The St. James's sports programs will focus on player development through excellent coaching and instruction in both individual and team environments with competitive opportunities through in-house and regional leagues. Participation in The St. James sports programs is open to the public. Members of The St. James will receive priority registration and discounts on program fees.

Participants in The St. James's sports programming will have access to a diverse and extensive combination of best-in-class, competition-worthy sports venues and training facilities, including:

Field House with a FIFA regulation-sized turf field -- the only such field in the region -- and 65-foot roof clearances for all turf sports

with a FIFA regulation-sized turf field -- the only such field in the region -- and 65-foot roof clearances for all turf sports Court House with four full-length regulation basketball courts that convert into nine volleyball courts

with four full-length regulation basketball courts that convert into nine volleyball courts Ice House with two NHL regulation-sized ice rinks for all ice sports and a hockey skills training center that features both RapidShot and RapidHands skills training systems as well as a skating treadmill

with two NHL regulation-sized ice rinks for all ice sports and a hockey skills training center that features both RapidShot and RapidHands skills training systems as well as a skating treadmill Pool House with a 50-meter Olympic regulation-sized competition pool for all water sports

with a 50-meter Olympic regulation-sized competition pool for all water sports Hitting House with six batting cages and pitching machines for baseball and softball that converts into a multipurpose training venue

with six batting cages and pitching machines for baseball and softball that converts into a multipurpose training venue Squash and Golf Center with eight international regulation-sized squash singles courts and seven golf simulators, including six full swing studios and a putting studio

with eight international regulation-sized squash singles courts and seven golf simulators, including six full swing studios and a putting studio Gymnastics Center with 10,000 square feet with a competition spring floor, deep foam training pits, Tumbl Trak, rod floors and in-ground trampolines

with 10,000 square feet with a competition spring floor, deep foam training pits, Tumbl Trak, rod floors and in-ground trampolines Climbing and Bouldering Wall with three stories and 6,000 square foot of dynamic climbing experience

with three stories and 6,000 square foot of dynamic climbing experience High Performance Center is 10,000 square feet of elite strength, explosiveness and agility conditioning and training equipment housed within the 50,000-square foot premium health club

is 10,000 square feet of elite strength, explosiveness and agility conditioning and training equipment housed within the 50,000-square foot premium health club MedStar Health and Sports Medicine featuring a best-in-class health care partner providing general, non-emergent health care services, sports medicine, sports performance and rehabilitation. An onsite sports medicine center will open at The St. James in Spring 2019.

In connection with the sports programming launch, The St. James is offering the opportunity to experience The St. James at half the normal rate. This offer can be applied to either membership initiation fees, sports program registration, or both. In addition, clients can try out one class in any of the sports programs for $40, which will be applied as a credit to the registration cost of the entire program should they choose to enroll.

For more information or to register for fall sports programming, click here or contact The St. James at 703.239.6870.

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, with a mission to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness and active entertainment destinations, programs and events that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James aims to serve as the center of the universe in every community where it is located, featuring best-in-class facilities, programming, instruction, training and active fun in an environment that will engage, inspire and delight everyone who comes through our doors. The complexes offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

