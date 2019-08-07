The St. Regis Residences, Rye Off to a Rapid Start, With Sales Pace Exceeding Expectations

"The market's response to these extraordinary residences has been extremely positive, and sales have been robust. We have found that we are particularly attractive to discerning homebuyers who seek a lifestyle of glamour, sophistication and refinement," said Adrienne Albert, CEO of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and sales agent for The Residences. "This unique opportunity to live in a beautifully designed home with the impeccable services and amenities of St. Regis at your fingertips is unprecedented in this market," she added.

Located at 120 Old Post in Rye, New York, The St. Regis Residences, Rye is attracting buyers from surrounding communities including Rye, Harrison, Scarsdale and Greenwich, CT. Many of these buyers are looking to downsize but also wish to remain in their lifelong community and near family and friends. The Residences are also attracting purchasers who have second and third homes in Florida and elsewhere in the U.S.

Developed by Westchester-based Alfred Weissman Real Estate, The St. Regis Residences, Rye will be the world's first St. Regis Residences property to operate without a hotel. Situated on seven beautifully landscaped acres, The St. Regis Residences, Rye offers one- to four-bedroom residences in five inter-connected buildings. This unique development will feature gated entrances, lushly manicured gardens, a large central courtyard, walking paths, a grand drive court entrance with porte cochere, and a heated underground garage.

Infused with warmth and light, the spaciously designed residences will feature expansive windows, gas fireplaces and soaring nine- to ten-foot ceilings, with almost every home offering generous outdoor space. Gorgeous, five-fixture master bathrooms will be appointed with handsome European oak vanities with marble countertops and fixtures by Kohler and Kaldewei. Sleek, modern kitchens will boast contemporary, Italian-crafted wood and lacquer cabinets, quartz countertops, wine refrigerators and high-end appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Bosch.

Owners will enjoy more than 25,000 square feet of luxurious amenities, including a large fitness center with exercise studio; a private 12-seat boardroom named after St. Regis founder, John Jacob Astor; a 50-foot indoor pool and whirlpool spa; a wellness complex with relaxing saunas, steam showers and spa treatment rooms; a 15-seat theater-style screening room; a library featuring a two-sided fireplace and local artwork; and a selection of lounges, including The Cognac Room where residents can gather to watch sporting events or revel in a game of billiards, and The Drawing Room where residents can enjoy afternoon tea or a book by the fire. Two St. Regis designed, hotel-style suites will be available for use by guests of residents. The center of the property will feature a meticulously landscaped, one-acre courtyard with an indoor-outdoor Pavilion, numerous lounge areas, a cascading water fountain, and a fire feature where residents can relax and socialize.

Residents of The St. Regis Residences, Rye will experience exceptional, bespoke services provided by a Marriott International-trained St. Regis staff seeing to every detail. These services include the signature St. Regis butler service, a 24-hour concierge, full-time property management, valet parking, package and mail delivery, and doorman and porter services.

Residences are priced from $1,030,000, and at least one resident per home must be over the age of 55. Occupancy of the first residences is expected in late summer of 2020.

"We are delighted with the enthusiastic response to this exceptional property that offers the elegance, sophistication and style that are the hallmarks of the St. Regis brand. The levels of services and amenities that we are providing are simply unmatched in this region," said Alan Weissman, Principal of developer Alfred Weissman Real Estate. He noted that a recent open house at the Sales Gallery drew more than 85 realtors.

"St. Regis Residences offer homebuyers the best address in any given market. Rye, New York stands out as a perfect location because of its strong demand for luxury residences, its accessibility to New York City and its broad base of affluent, well-traveled residents who value the luxury lifestyle promised by our iconic St. Regis brand," said Dana Jacobsohn, Senior Vice President, Mixed-Use Development at Marriott International.

With its partners, RXR Realty is providing the financing for The St. Regis Residences, Rye.

For further information and to arrange a private presentation at the onsite Sales Gallery, please visit: www.SRResidencesRye.com or call (914) 305-1882.

About Alfred Weissman Real Estate

With its focus on quality construction and timely completion, Alfred Weissman Real Estate (AWRE) has earned the trust and confidence of civic and business leaders through its professionalism, high corporate standards and personal commitment to quality projects. Founded by Alfred Weissman in 1983, AWRE is located in Harrison, NY and employs a staff with expertise in real estate investment, management, and development. The AWRE portfolio includes retail, office and industrial properties as well as student housing and hotels.

The St. Regis Residences, Rye are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). OPRA III, LLC uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. All of the services, amenities, benefits and discounts made available to residential owners are subject to change, replacement, modification or discontinuance. Fees may apply. The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from Sponsor File No. CD18-0365. Per local zoning regulations, one resident per condominium must be at least 55 years of age, and no resident may be under the age of 18. Additional details are available in the offering plan. All artist renderings are for illustrative purposes only and are subject to change without notification.

