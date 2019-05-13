NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Regulatory agencies are granting special drugs designations for the development of drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases, including those used for the treatment of staphylococcal infection. Special drug designations offer incentives for the development of new drugs for the treatment which is encouraging more and more manufacturers to invest in the development of drugs, which in turn is driving the market. Analysts have predicted that the staphylococcal infection drugs market will register a CAGR of nearly 3% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5775109/?utm_source=PRN







Market Overview

Increasing incidence of staphylococcal infections

The emergence of antibiotics resistant strains has led to increased incidence of staphylococcal infections. Skin and soft tissue infections are the most common type of infections caused by staphylococcal. Thus, rising incidence of staphylococcal infections is a major driver contributing to the market growth.

Lack of vaccines and new drug classes

Unlike most of the infectious diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, there is no approved vaccine for the prevention of staphylococcal infections. The rapid evolution of the bacteria responsible along with the following factors pose a major hurdle to the development of vaccines against staphylococcal infections.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the staphylococcal infection drugs market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Merck & Co. Inc. and Pfizer Inc the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing incidence of staphylococcal infections and special drug designations, will provide considerable growth opportunities to staphylococcal infection drugs manufactures. Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5775109/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

