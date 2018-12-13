NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The starch recovery systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, and the key drivers of this market include the growing potato processing industry, growth in R&D for enhanced potato processing technology, and decrease in the wastewater treatment cost in the potato processing industry.



The starch recovery systems market is estimated at USD 256 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, to reach USD 333 million by 2023. The growth of the market is driven by the demand for eco-efficient equipment for potato processing. The key drivers of the market are the growing potato processing industry and the R&D investments in processing operations. The rising demand for processed potato products has resulted in the growth of potato processing plants; this demand is driving the market for starch recovery systems. APAC is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing population, the increasing disposable income, and the rising demand for processed and convenience food products are expected to drive the market growth in the region. Some of the factors restraining the growth of the market include the stringent environmental & governmental regulations and the use of alternate technologies for starch recovery due to the high cost.



The hydrocyclones and centrifuges segment is estimated to lead the market with the largest share in 2018.

On the basis of component, the starch recovery systems market is led by the hydrocyclones and centrifuges segment.The increasing investments by the potato processing companies in Asia Pacific and the growing demand for processed, functional, and convenience foods are the key drivers for the potato processing market; this is pushing the demand for starch recovery system components.



Large-scale potato manufactures are preferring hydrocyclones and centrifuges to recover starch due to their multifunctionality. Potato processing upgradation with eco-efficiency is encouraging the adoption of starch recovery systems, persuading the demand for hydrocyclones and centrifuges.



The frozen products segment of the starch recovery systems market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018.

Based on application, the frozen products segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018.Frozen potato products such as French fries are getting popular worldwide, and the increasing demand for these products is attracting the potato processors to increase production.



A large number of industry players are establishing frozen potato processing lines all over the world. This development is driving the market for starch recovery systems.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific starch recovery systems market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing starch recovery systems market for the period considered for this study.The Asia Pacific starch recovery systems market includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and other countries.



China and India are the emerging countries with a majority of their population having a high spending capacity due to the growth of the middle-class population and economic development.With the increase in the development of the potato processing sectors in these regions, there is an associated development of the starch recovery system industry.



This development is, in turn, driving the market for starch recovery systems in the region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: D Level – 40%, C Level – 38%, Others – 22%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 38%, North America –30 %, Europe –22%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the market include GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Andritz (Austria), NivobaHovex (Netherlands), MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP (Australia), Myande Group (China), Larsson Sweden (Sweden), Sino-Food Machinery (China), Flo-Mech (UK), Hiller GmbH (Germany), Flottweg (Germany), Stamex Technology (Thailand), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the starch recovery systems market, with respect to component, application, plant size, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles— which together comprise and discuss the views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global starch recovery systems market, high-growth regions and countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the starch recovery systems market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights on the major countries/regions where the use of starch recovery systems is flourishing



