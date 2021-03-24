The Starco Group acquires Chase Products Company

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Starco Group ("Starco"), a leading provider of liquid and aerosol products, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Chase Products Company ("Chase") based in Broadview, Illinois.

Founded in 1927, Chase is a highly diversified mid-west aerosol producer and was one of the first aerosol manufacturers in North America. Chase is regarded as one of the nation's most competent spray paint manufacturers and has a deep portfolio of household cleaning, personal care and EPA registered disinfectants and insecticides.

Ross Sklar, Chairman and CEO of Starco, commented, "We can't be more thrilled and honored to welcome everyone at Chase into the Starco family. Together, with Starco's household, DIY/hardware, personal care, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and spirits facilities across the country, adding Chase's capacity, products and expertise with core competencies in paints, household, disinfectants and personal care, provides tremendous synergy and allows us to support more brands and retailers across almost every aisle in the store."

Judy Albazi, President of Chase, added, "The amalgamation of the specific companies within The Starco Group brings a new level of value, opportunity, and capability to each other, our supply chain, and more importantly to our customers. Chase Products Co. sees many consumer product possibilities today and into the future."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information contact Mireya Espinoza at [email protected].

About The Starco Group

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, The Starco Group is a leading manufacturer of aerosol, liquid fill and bulk chemicals across the DIY/hardware, household, personal care, pharma, food and beverage sectors. With over 10 facilities across the US, Starco Group serves customers in multiple channels primarily serving brands and retailers. For more information visit www.thestarcogroup.com .

About Chase Products Co.A

Chase Products Co. is a diversified mid-west aerosol producer. Chase was one of the first aerosol manufacturers in North America that started in 1927. Chase is regarded as one of the nation's most competent aerosol manufacturers and has a deep portfolio in paint and coatings, household cleaning and personal care aerosol products. For more information, visit www.chaseproducts.com.

