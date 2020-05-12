The Starfish Award-Winning Documentary Film Release Honoring the Memory of Herbert Gildin, Co-Founder of SATCO

A portrait of his grandfather's journey, The Starfish , directed and produced by Emmy Award Winner, Tyler Gildin, is the story of young Herb Gildin. As a youth young Herb escaped Nazi Germany, was fostered by a charitable Swedish family until a time passed where he could be reunited with his biological family in Brooklyn, New York. A deep story of a life full of hardship, compassion, humanity, family, perseverance, loyalty and reward.

The film opens and closes with a speech Herb gave likening himself to the storied starfish parable of a boy casting one starfish back into the sea, while hundreds of others remain on the beach. The starfish story is reflective of Herb's life and the impact one person can have on another by a selfless act of kindness.

For those who knew Herb Gildin, his outward focus was on the present, building his life in America, with sister Margaret's husband, Lou Kauffman. Together, Lou and Herb grew SATCO to what it is today, one of the largest, privately-owned lighting manufacturers.

The values of hard work, perseverance, loyalty is his legacy. Many of SATCO's employees have been with the company for over two decades, some more. SATCO takes great pride in giving people the chance, environment and opportunity for success, and this has proven reciprocal in nature, as SATCO continues to grow and persevere.

Herb Gildin passed May 14, 2019. This year would have marked his 91st birthday. He worked right up until the very end, greeting his employees as he walked the halls and warehouse aisles every day.

In honor of his memory, SATCO will launch a new product category called STARFISH. The smart connected lighting line will include indoor and outdoor lighting as well as electrical accessories for residential and light commercial applications.

For more information visit - satco.com /starfishfilm

SATCO Products, Inc. is a leader in lighting solutions serving hundreds of industries residential communities and businesses. With over 1.5 million square feet of warehousing throughout North America, and thousands of products ranging from light bulbs and LEDs to decorative fixtures, smart technologies and even lighting accessories and components, SATCO is a single resource for all of your lighting needs. We do the light thing®.

Contact: Brian Brandes/Satco, Inc.

Phone: 631-243-2022

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SATCO Products, Inc.