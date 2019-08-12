The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, provided updated 2019 full year guidance ranges, announced the appointment of an additional independent director to its Board of Directors, and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

"The second quarter underpinned the success of last year's acquisitions, particularly with the record performance of Sky Betting & Gaming and our increasing product and geographic diversification, as we continue to transform and position the business to execute on our strategy for strong, sustainable future growth," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer.

"2019 has been and remains a year of integration, execution and debt reduction," said Mr. Ashkenazi. "We are committed to those key strategic priorities for the rest of the year while we also build our foundation and momentum to become a market leader in the U.S. We are confident that the actions we have taken over the last year, and are pursuing now, including to reassess our fixed cost base, put us in a strong position to deliver our mid-term growth targets from the end of 2019," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.

Second Quarter 2019 Summary

Consolidated























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars

(except percentages and per share amounts)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Total revenue

637,618

411,512

54.9 %

1,218,002



804,403



51.4 % Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

463,708

327,875

41.4 %

881,456



640,502



37.6 % Operating income

93,955

1,064

8,730.4 %

155,492



114,931



35.3 % Net earnings (loss)

4,629

(154,824)

103.0 %

32,287



(80,463)



140.1 % Adjusted Net Earnings ¹

137,469

131,023

4.9 %

243,069



269,785



(9.9) % Adjusted EBITDA ¹

236,734

168,271

40.7 %

432,089



343,293



25.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin ¹

37.1 % 40.9 % (9.3) %

35.5 %

42.7 %

(16.9) % Diluted earnings (loss) per Common Share

($/Share)

0.02

(1.01)

101.7 %

0.12



(0.52)



122.6 % Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share

($/Share) ¹

0.48

0.60

(19.4) %

0.87



1.27



(31.6) %

























Net cash inflows from operating activities

173,208

164,011

5.6 %

283,593



296,080



(4.2) % Free Cash Flow ¹

84,820

84,856

— %

47,307



167,115



(71.7) %

As at

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

% Change Long-term debt - principal

5,195,398

5,666,075

(8.3) % Long-term debt - carrying value

5,088,915

5,446,958

(6.6) % Cash - operational

339,239

392,853

(13.6) %

_____________________________

1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution from Sky Betting & Gaming, which The Stars Group acquired in July 2018 . During the quarter, online sports betting was The Stars Group's largest product vertical (36% versus 20% in 2018), followed by online casino (31% versus 25% in 2018) and online poker (30% versus 53% in 2018), while 79% of consolidated revenues were derived from locally regulated or taxed markets (61% in 2018). Additional segment specific factors impacting revenue are described below.

– Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution from Sky Betting & Gaming, which The Stars Group acquired in . During the quarter, online sports betting was The Stars Group's largest product vertical (36% versus 20% in 2018), followed by online casino (31% versus 25% in 2018) and online poker (30% versus 53% in 2018), while 79% of consolidated revenues were derived from locally regulated or taxed markets (61% in 2018). Additional segment specific factors impacting revenue are described below. Debt and Cash – During the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid $250 million outstanding on its USD first lien term loan, and ended the quarter with approximately $339.2 million in operational cash and $5.1 billion of debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of $4.7 billion .

During the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid outstanding on its USD first lien term loan, and ended the quarter with approximately in operational cash and of debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of . FOX Bet – In May, The Stars Group and FOX Sports announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States . In addition to a commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, including real-money and free-to-play games, FOX also acquired 4.99% of The Stars Group's then-issued and outstanding common shares for aggregate proceeds of $236.0 million . FOX Bet currently remains on track to launch in applicable states prior to the start of the NFL season.

– In May, The Stars Group and FOX Sports announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in . In addition to a commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, including real-money and free-to-play games, FOX also acquired 4.99% of The Stars Group's then-issued and outstanding common shares for aggregate proceeds of . FOX Bet currently remains on track to launch in applicable states prior to the start of the NFL season. U.S. Market Access Update – In July, The Stars Group announced agreements with Penn National Gaming and the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in New York , providing market access for online betting and gaming in up to ten states and extending The Stars Group's aggregate market access to up to 20 states, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals.

– In July, The Stars Group announced agreements with Penn National Gaming and the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in , providing market access for online betting and gaming in up to ten states and extending The Stars Group's aggregate market access to up to 20 states, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals. Appointment of Independent Director – The Board appointed John Schappert , effective August 12, 2019 , as a new independent director and member of the Board's Compensation and Technology Committees. Mr. Schappert, 49, has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shiver Entertainment, a private company that develops video game software for consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch), PC, and mobile phones and tablets, since 2012. Mr. Schappert also currently serves as the Chairman of Motorsport Games, a private company that develops and publishes video games, and Pipeworks Studios, a private company that develops video games and software, since 2019 and 2018, respectively. Prior to this, Mr. Schappert served as the Chief Operating Officer for Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) from 2011 to 2012 and served on its board of directors during that time. Mr. Schappert also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq: EA) from 2009 to 2011, and was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corporation's (Nasdaq: MSFT) Interactive Entertainment Business unit from 2007 to 2009. From 1998 until 2007, Mr. Schappert held several positions for various divisions of EA, including Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Arts Tiburon from 1998 until 2002, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager of Electronic Arts Canada from 2002 until 2006, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Worldwide Studios from 2006 until 2007. Mr. Schappert founded Tiburon Entertainment, the developer of the Madden NFL video game franchise, in 1994 and served as President and Chief Executive Officer until 1998, when it was acquired by EA. From 1991 until 1994, Mr. Schappert was a software engineer and game developer for Visual Concepts. Mr. Schappert earned an Associates of Arts degree from Miami Dade Community College in Miami, Florida .

– The Board appointed , effective , as a new independent director and member of the Board's Compensation and Technology Committees. Mr. Schappert, 49, has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shiver Entertainment, a private company that develops video game software for consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch), PC, and mobile phones and tablets, since 2012. Mr. Schappert also currently serves as the Chairman of Motorsport Games, a private company that develops and publishes video games, and Pipeworks Studios, a private company that develops video games and software, since 2019 and 2018, respectively. Prior to this, Mr. Schappert served as the Chief Operating Officer for Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) from 2011 to 2012 and served on its board of directors during that time. Mr. Schappert also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq: EA) from 2009 to 2011, and was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corporation's (Nasdaq: MSFT) Interactive Entertainment Business unit from 2007 to 2009. From 1998 until 2007, Mr. Schappert held several positions for various divisions of EA, including Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Arts Tiburon from 1998 until 2002, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager of Electronic Arts Canada from 2002 until 2006, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Worldwide Studios from 2006 until 2007. Mr. Schappert founded Tiburon Entertainment, the developer of the Madden NFL video game franchise, in 1994 and served as President and Chief Executive Officer until 1998, when it was acquired by EA. From 1991 until 1994, Mr. Schappert was a software engineer and game developer for Visual Concepts. Mr. Schappert earned an Associates of Arts degree from in . Technology Committee of the Board – On August 8, 2019 , the Board established a standing Technology Committee of independent directors, which will have certain oversight and monitoring responsibilities with respect to technology-related risks and the overall role of technology in executing The Stars Group's business strategy. The Technology Committee is currently comprised of Eugene Roman , John Schappert and Mary Turner , with Mr. Roman serving as the chair.

International





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018

% Change Stakes

249,276 248,572 0.3 %

524,535 471,557

11.2 % Betting Net Win Margin (%)

7.3 % 7.9 % (7.6) %

7.3 % 7.7 %

(5.2) %

























Revenue























Poker

191,496 216,986 (11.7) %

405,645 462,856

(12.4) % Poker Constant Currency Revenue

201,830 216,986 (7.0) %

436,686 462,856

(5.7) % Gaming

104,300 101,941 2.3 %

203,208 208,651

(2.6) % Gaming Constant Currency Revenue

111,058 101,941 8.9 %

219,170 208,651

5.0 % Betting

18,284 19,635 (6.9) %

38,333 36,321

5.5 % Betting Constant Currency Revenue

18,425 19,635 (6.2) %

40,330 36,321

11.0 % Other

7,792 11,673 (33.2) %

15,299 24,173

(36.7) % Other Constant Currency Revenue

10,126 11,673 (13.3) %

18,299 24,173

(24.3) % Total revenue

321,872 350,235 (8.1) %

662,485 732,001

(9.5) % Constant Currency Revenue

341,439 350,235 (2.5) %

714,485 732,001

(2.4) %

























QAUs (millions)

1.9 2.0 (4.9) %











QNY ($/QAU)

163 167 (2.4) %











Constant Currency Revenue QNY

172 167 2.9 %





































Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

248,911 281,076 (11.4) %

509,353 585,922

(13.1) % Gross profit margin (%)

77.3 % 80.3 % (3.7) %

76.9 % 80.0 %

(3.9) %

























General and administrative

107,259 106,447 0.8 %

206,234 211,667

(2.6) % Sales and marketing ¹





36,863 42,255 (12.8) %

77,145 87,224

(11.6) % Research and development

9,287 8,358 11.1 %

15,889 16,177

(1.8) % Operating income

95,502 124,016 (23.0) %

210,085 270,854

(22.4) %

























Adjusted EBITDA 2

143,223 164,467 (12.9) %

302,563 350,874

(13.8) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2

44.5 % 46.9 % (5.1) %

45.7 % 47.9 %

(4.6) %

























Net Deposits (millions)

307 322 (4.7) %













_____________________________

1 Sales and marketing includes $1.2 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.

2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Poker – Poker revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and continued disruptions and regulatory headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets.

Poker revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and continued disruptions and regulatory headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets. Gaming – Gaming revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily as a result of organic growth in most markets, but was adversely impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations. Organic growth from recently launched products, including "Spin of the Day" and the continued roll-out of new casino games, more than offset the impact of exited markets, notably Switzerland (gaming and betting) and Slovakia (gaming, betting and poker) during the first quarter, and regulatory disruptions in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing.

Gaming revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily as a result of organic growth in most markets, but was adversely impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations. Organic growth from recently launched products, including "Spin of the Day" and the continued roll-out of new casino games, more than offset the impact of exited markets, notably (gaming and betting) and (gaming, betting and poker) during the first quarter, and regulatory disruptions in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing. Betting – Betting revenues for the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of a lower Betting Net Win Margin and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. Stakes, however, were stable year-over-year with underlying growth offset by the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations.

Betting revenues for the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of a lower Betting Net Win Margin and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. Stakes, however, were stable year-over-year with underlying growth offset by the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. Customers – QAUs decreased primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above.

QAUs decreased primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above. International Senior Management Appointments – In July, The Stars Group appointed Gino Appiotti as President of the International segment, having previously served as its Managing Director of Poker. Mr. Appiotti has served The Stars Group in various senior capacities since 2011 and will report to Mr. Ashkenazi. In addition, Severin Rasset was appointed Managing Director & Commercial Officer of Poker, previously serving as Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, and Asaf Noifeld was appointed Managing Director of Casino, previously serving as Director of Casino Product, Innovation and Operations, and succeeding Bo Wanghammar, who will assume a new, broader strategic advisor role to the International segment.

United Kingdom





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Stakes

1,507,379

—



— %

3,012,351

—



— % Betting Net Win Margin (%)

9.7 %

— %

— %

7.3 %

— %

— %

























Revenue























Poker

2,714

—



— %

6,004

—



— % Gaming

92,591

—



— %

182,894

—



— % Betting

146,443

—



— %

220,940

—



— % Other ¹

11,128

—



— %

22,135

—



— % Total revenue

252,876

—



— %

431,973

—



— %

























QAUs (millions)

2.2

—



— %











QNY ($/QAU)

112

—



— %





































Gross profit (excluding depreciation and

amortization)

177,621

—



— %

299,146

—



— % Gross profit margin (%)

70.2 %

— %

— %

69.3 %

— %

— %

























General and administrative

108,488

—



— %

217,075

—



— % Sales and marketing

30,717

—



— %

65,311

—



— % Research and development

3,535

—



— %

7,871

—



— % Operating income

34,881

—



— %

8,889

—



— %

























Adjusted EBITDA 2

101,053

—



— %

143,272

—



— % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2

40.0 %

— %

— %

33.2 %

— %

— %

____________________________

1 Other revenue includes $1.2 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.

2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue - Revenue for the quarter, which on a local currency ( Great Britain pound sterling) basis was a Sky Betting & Gaming record, was primarily driven by strong growth in QAUs and Stakes, largely as a result of the success of investments in promotional activity in the first quarter, including during the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. Betting Net Win Margin was 9.7%, slightly above the historical long-term average of approximately 9%.

- Revenue for the quarter, which on a local currency ( pound sterling) basis was a Sky Betting & Gaming record, was primarily driven by strong growth in QAUs and Stakes, largely as a result of the success of investments in promotional activity in the first quarter, including during the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. Betting Net Win Margin was 9.7%, slightly above the historical long-term average of approximately 9%. Customers - Record QAUs and Stakes in the quarter, which were primarily a result of the successful promotional activity and ongoing product innovation and improvements across betting and gaming offerings, in each case exceeding the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. Stakes continued to see strong growth from increased new customer engagement, while QAUs also continued to benefit from the on-going roll-out of personalized promotions and new and exclusive content across the Sky Betting & Gaming brands, including the recent launches of Sky Bingo Arcade and Sky Lotto , a new free-to-play game.

Australia





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018 ¹

% Change

2019

2018 ¹

% Change Stakes

742,312



710,269



4.5 %

1,496,638



867,726



72.5 % Betting Net Win Margin (%)

8.5 %

8.6 %

(1.2) %

8.3 %

8.3 %

— %

























Revenue























Betting

63,226



61,277



3.2 %

124,346



72,402



71.7 % Other

844



—



— %

1,898



—



— % Total revenue

64,070



61,277



4.6 %

126,244



72,402



74.4 %

























QAUs (millions)

0.21



—



— %











QNY ($/QAU)

295



—



— %





































Gross profit (excluding depreciation and

amortization)

38,376



46,799



(18.0) %

75,657



54,435



39.0 % Gross profit margin (%)

59.9 %

76.4 %

(21.6)) %

59.9 %

75.2 %

(20.3) %

























General and administrative

28,821



40,270



(28.4) %

54,903



44,607



23.1 % Sales and marketing

13,304



12,262



8.5 %

24,068



16,473



46.1 % Research and development

576



768



(25.0) %

2,149



984



118.4 % Operating loss

(4,325)



(6,501)



33.5 %

(5,463)



(7,629)



28.4 %

























Adjusted EBITDA 2

7,192



13,489



(46.7) %

15,822



12,643



25.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2

11.2 %

22.0 %

(49.1) %

12.5 %

17.4 %

(28.2) %

_____________________________

1 The Stars Group acquired 62% of BetEasy on February 27, 2018 and a further 18% on April 24, 2018, with BetEasy acquiring William Hill Australia on the same day.

2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily as a result of Stakes growth driven by the migration of customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform and the launch of MyRewards towards the end of the first quarter. This was partially offset by the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. Betting Net Win Margin of 8.5% was in line with the long-term historical average.



– Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily as a result of Stakes growth driven by the migration of customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform and the launch of MyRewards towards the end of the first quarter. This was partially offset by the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. Betting Net Win Margin of 8.5% was in line with the long-term historical average. Customers – QAUs improved from the prior quarter driven by continued player acquisition, but decreased from the prior year period primarily as a result of the migration of customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform beginning in August 2018 , and an increased focus on high-value, recreational customers. QNY benefited from encouraging results from the continued roll-out of MyRewards, allowing for targeted, personalized promotions.



– QAUs improved from the prior quarter driven by continued player acquisition, but decreased from the prior year period primarily as a result of the migration of customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform beginning in , and an increased focus on high-value, recreational customers. QNY benefited from encouraging results from the continued roll-out of MyRewards, allowing for targeted, personalized promotions. Kayo Sports – In May 2019 , BetEasy announced a new partnership with Kayo Sports to become the exclusive wagering partner of the Australian multi-sport streaming service. Under the two-year agreement, BetEasy and Kayo will work together to deliver innovative content, statistics and promotional integrations that deepen engagement and enhance the wagering and viewing experience for Australian customers.

For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Q2 2019 Financial Statements"), including note 5 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q2 2019 MD&A").

2019 Updated Full Year Guidance

The Stars Group is updating its 2019 full year consolidated financial guidance ranges as follows:

Revenue of between $2,500 and $2,575 million (previously $2,640 and $2,765 million );

and (previously and ); Adjusted EBITDA of between $905 and $930 million (previously $960 and $1,010 million ); and

and (previously and ); and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share of between $1.68 and $1.83 (previously $1.87 and $2.11 ).

In addition to the updated assumptions detailed below, the expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges reflect the impact of negative foreign exchange fluctuations, a historically low Betting Net Win Margin in the first quarter for the United Kingdom segment, the slower than planned recovery in certain disrupted markets and some delays in launching The Stars Group's newly licensed operations in certain jurisdictions, such as Switzerland.

In addition to approximately $15 million for negative foreign exchange fluctuations, the expected Adjusted EBITDA range also reflects the impact of the following factors:

Approximately $40 million for The Stars Group's investment in FOX Bet and its U.S. operations; and

for The Stars Group's investment in FOX Bet and its U.S. operations; and An offsetting underlying improvement in operations, primarily driven by an operational excellence program to streamline certain fixed costs and currently expected sequential improvements in disrupted markets.

The Stars Group continues to expect to achieve the medium-term financial and leverage target ranges set out in its news release on March 27, 2019, but now over the three to five year period from the updated 2019 financial guidance ranges above.

In addition, to provide further clarity with respect to certain key assumptions and the impact of its 2018 acquisitions on its full year 2019 expected results, The Stars Group is also updating information for certain financial items, which unless noted below remain unchanged from the previously announced ranges:

Depreciation and amortization (excluding purchase price allocation amortization) of between $75 and $85 million ;

and ; Cash interest expense of between $280 and $290 million (previously between $290 and $300 million );

and (previously between and ); Effective tax rate (applied to Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense and non-purchase price allocation related depreciation and amortization) of approximately 10% (previously between 8% and 10%);

Diluted Shares of 283 million (previously 277 million); and

Capital expenditures, which includes estimated spend on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and certain development costs, of approximately $150 million (previously between $110 and $150 million )

These unaudited expected results, targets and other information reflect management's view of current and future market and business conditions, including certain accounting assumptions and, other than as noted directly above or below, assumptions of (i) expected Betting Net Win Margin of approximately 8.5% (with the remainder of the year and the medium-term targets unchanged from the previous estimates of approximately 9%), (ii) no further material changes in the current challenging operating conditions in certain markets from prior regulatory changes, including constraints on payment processing and accessing certain products, and no material changes to current expectations with respect to certain macroeconomic or political events, including Brexit, (iii) no other material regulatory events or material changes in applicable taxes or duty rates, (iv) no other material investments associated with the entry into new markets and no material change in The Stars Group's current estimate of its aggregate addressable U.S. market size of approximately 23 states and $9.3 billion by 2025, (v) other than as updated below, no further material foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, particularly against the Euro, Great Britain pound sterling and Australian dollar, (vi) no material impairment or write-down of the assets to which depreciation and amortization relates, (vii) no material change in the prevailing EURIBOR or LIBOR rates as at June 30, 2019 (previously December 31, 2018) and no material adverse impact on applicable hedging counterparties, (viii) no material change in the mix of taxable income by jurisdiction, rate of corporate tax or tax regimes in the jurisdictions in which The Stars Group currently operates; (ix) no material change in the mix of geographies where The Stars Group currently offers its products, and (x) no material change in The Stars Group's Diluted Shares.

Such guidance, targets and information are also now based on an updated Euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.12 to 1.00 (previously 1.135 to 1.00), a Great Britain pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.22 to 1.00 (previously 1.31 to 1.00) and an Australian dollar to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 0.69 to 1.00 (previously 0.712 to 1.00), for the second half of 2019.

Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

The Stars Group's Q2 2019 Financial Statements, Q2 2019 MD&A, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the Q2 2019 Financial Statements.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share to net earnings (loss), which is the nearest IFRS measure. For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the Q2 2019 MD&A.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated Net earnings (loss)

95,502



34,881



(4,325)



(121,429)



4,629























Income tax expense

—



—



—



(21,081)



(21,081)

Net financing charges

—



—



—



(68,245)



(68,245)























Operating income (loss)

95,502



34,881



(4,325)



(32,103)



93,955























Depreciation and amortization

39,377



60,146



9,404



154



109,081

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Stock-based compensation

—



—



—



4,726



4,726

(Gains) losses from investments

(463)



44



—



93



(326)

(Recovery) impairment of intangible assets

(1)



2,499



—



—



2,498

Other costs

8,808



3,483



2,113



12,396



26,800

Total adjusting items

8,344



6,026



2,113



17,215



33,698























Adjusted EBITDA

143,223



101,053



7,192



(14,734)



236,734







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated Net earnings (loss)

210,085



8,889



(5,463)



(181,224)



32,287























Income tax expense

—



—



—



(7,983)



(7,983)

Net financing charges

—



—



—



(115,222)



(115,222)























Operating income (loss)

210,085



8,889



(5,463)



(58,019)



155,492























Depreciation and amortization

77,356



121,817



18,846



356



218,375

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Stock-based compensation

—



—



—



7,462



7,462

(Gains) losses from investments

(530)



44



—



93



(393)

Impairment of intangible assets

11



2,641



—



—



2,652

Other costs

15,641



9,881



2,439



20,540



48,501

Total adjusting items

15,122



12,566



2,439



28,095



58,222























Adjusted EBITDA

302,563



143,272



15,822



(29,568)



432,089







Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated Net earnings (loss)

125,084



—



(6,501)



(273,407)



(154,824)























Income tax recovery

—



—



—



3,404



3,404

Net financing charges

—



—



—



(160,360)



(160,360)

Net earnings from associates

1,068



—



—



—



1,068























Operating income (loss)

124,016



—



(6,501)



(116,451)



1,064























Depreciation and amortization

35,987



—



8,588



10



44,585

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards

—



—



—



95,627



95,627

Stock-based compensation

—



—



—



3,265



3,265

(Gain) loss from investments

(270)



—



5



—



(265)

Impairment of intangible assets

959



—



—



—



959

Other costs

3,775



—



11,397



7,864



23,036

Total adjusting items

4,464



—



11,402



106,756



122,622























Adjusted EBITDA

164,467



—



13,489



(9,685)



168,271

