The Startup Weekly Announces Winners of 2020 Health & Wellness Companies to Watch Award

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Startup Weekly, a leading independent source of news and insights for business builders, announced the winners of its 2020 Health & Wellness Companies to Watch Award.

2020 winners include health & wellness companies such as Lemonaid Health, Scribe-X, Apex Dental Partners, MedBridge, Caldera Medical, among others. For a full list of winners, visit: https://thestartupweekly.com/year_categories/2020-healthandwellness/

The Startup Weekly

"We are impressed by the quality of all the awarded businesses. The 2020 Health & Wellness Companies to Watch award winners represent some of the brightest minds, teams, and products in the healthcare space," said Akash Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Vested – a healthcare staffing platform, and a judge on The Startup Weekly's award panel. "The world of health and wellness is changing rapidly, especially under the current climate. Companies that deliver or enable quality healthcare should be recognized for the immense value that they add to the ecosystem."

The judging panel included top founders, investors, and other senior business leaders such as Nedim Music (Olympia Capital Partners), Dan Wu (Immuta), Jennie Tian (Stand Together Foundation), Akash Srivastava (Vested Technology), Peter Nesbitt (Teampay), Varun Athi (Dataminr), Sage Ramadge (Sage Social Impact), and Eugene Vyborov (YayPay).

The Startup Weekly presented the Health & Wellness Companies to Watch award to businesses that have demonstrated progress and innovation excellence in the healthcare space. The companies were evaluated based on topline growth, strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.

