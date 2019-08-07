The State of West Virginia Partners with OpenGov to Modernize Statewide Financial Reporting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for government budgeting, performance, and communications, announced that the State of West Virginia has partnered with OpenGov to launch an integrated solution to streamline financial reporting between the State of West Virginia and West Virginia municipalities.

"Aging technology and manual financial reporting processes have made it difficult to understand, collect, analyze, and disseminate financial data between West Virginia cities and The State. This initiative unites The State and its municipalities with a modern, easy-to-use reporting solution that will empower all involved to better serve our constituents and deliver optimal financial outcomes", shared West Virginia State Auditor, JB McCuskey.

OpenGov President David Reeves stated, "We are honored to support Auditor McCuskey, state, and local leaders in this groundbreaking initiative. West Virginia's efforts to unite state and local financial reporting show true leadership and innovation."

The State of West Virginia successfully piloted this initiative with five cities this year and also partnered with OpenGov last year to launch the West Virginia Checkbook initiative. West Virginia is one of over 2,000 governments leveraging OpenGov today as the public sector continues to adopt The OpenGov Cloud™ in record numbers.

OpenGov recently announced a partnership with the State of Oklahoma to launch Oklahoma Checkbook and a partnership with the Idaho State Controller's Office to launch Transparent Idaho .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in cloud-based solutions for government. The OpenGov Cloud™ is the only integrated cloud solution for budgeting, performance, communications and reporting. Over 2,000 public agencies use OpenGov -- including the State of Ohio; the City of Richmond, VA; and Minneapolis, MN. OpenGov was founded in 2012, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, JC2 Ventures, Emerson Collective, 8VC, and Thrive Capital.

