The Stationery Studio To Support Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com), the leader in premium personalized stationery and gifts, is pleased to announce that they will be supporting Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund (www.FeedingAmerica.org) during the month of May. The Stationery Studio will be donating $1 for every product purchased on TheStationeryStudio.com from May 1 - May 31, 2020.

"We all know someone who's been affected by the pandemic," said Renee Redman, founder of The Stationery Studio. "We wanted to help give back during this difficult time and the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund was the perfect way for us to help." As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Feeding America is committed to serving communities and individuals facing hunger across America, wherever they are. Every dollar raised from the COVID-19 Response Fund will be used to get food and funds to local food banks across the U.S.

The Stationery Studio is compassionate about giving back and has helped with various charities including Giving Tuesday, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, One Warm Coat, Red Nose Day, Vernon Township Food Pantry and others. To learn more about the charities The Stationery Studio has helped support, click here.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premium personalized stationery and personalized gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including Associated Press (AP), Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Cheddar and more.

