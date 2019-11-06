The STB-FAST Wound Care Patent Portfolio, Equipment and Related Assets are for Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and related tangible property, has been retained to market for sale a patent portfolio supporting the STB-FAST wound care technology platform, as well as related trademarks, trade secrets and specialized equipment used in the production of the wound care dressing product. Resource Transition Consultants LLC has been appointed as the receiver for STB Ltd. and is represented by Foster Garvey PC as counsel.

STB Ltd. developed a patented method and product designed to stop severe bleeding with a wide range of applications, including use in the battlefield, in surgery and in trauma situations. The patented technology is superior to other products on the market, providing expanded viability, versatility and decreased mortality rate among life-threatening trauma patients. Additionally, the technology is resorbable by the human body, eliminating the need for secondary surgeries to remove dressing particles.

The U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research has hailed the STB Dressing® technology as "a giant leap forward in hemorrhage control."

Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank remarked, "This platform represents a significant breakthrough in life-saving technology, and its versatility allows a buyer to address virtually all niches of the $3.3 billion global market for hemostatic agents." Mr. Fried added, "This is a complete platform solution from the production process through the application of the product. There is nothing else like this on the market currently."

Offers for the assets are due on December 9, 2019. Interested parties should click here or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below. The assets of STB Ltd. are being sold in a receivership in the state of Washington. The sale is subject to approval of the court overseeing the ­STB Ltd. Receivership.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, technology and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

About Resource Transition Consultants LLC: RTC is a full-service company that provides receivership and distressed asset management services. RTC is equipped to provide a full spectrum of necessary services, including inspection and analysis of assets, properties, and financial records; day-to-day management of assets and properties; and, if necessary, assisting in the sale of assets and properties. More information is available at RTC's website: http://rtcreceivers.com

About Foster Garvey PC: Foster Garvey is a full-service law firm of nearly 200 attorneys in Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Washington, DC., New York, and Beijing. It offers an extended national and international reach to serve several of the most influential and innovative companies, governments and individuals in the country across the full-spectrum of legal services. These services include a robust technology, intellectual property, licensing, privacy, and data-security practice, in additional to general corporate, litigation, real estate, government, hospitality, food & beverage, investment management, and other practices. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

