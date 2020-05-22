The Sterile Gloves Market in the APAC region is Poised to Grow by $ 212.42 Million During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 10%
The sterile gloves market in APAC is poised to grow by $ 212.42 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This reports on the sterile gloves market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by growing number of surgical procedures and rising concerns over hygiene and prevention of HAIs. In addition, increasing incidences of infectious and contagious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study identifies technological advances as another prime reason driving the sterile gloves market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of double-gloving and growing preference for powder-free gloves will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The sterile gloves market in APAC is segmented as below:
By Material
- Synthetic gloves
- Natural rubber gloves
The sterile gloves market in APAC covers the following areas:
- Sterile gloves market in APAC sizing
- Sterile gloves market in APAC forecast
- Sterile gloves market in APAC industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sterile gloves market in APAC vendors that include Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Supermax Corp. Berhad, and Top Glove Corp. Bhd. Also, the sterile gloves market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Synthetic gloves - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- China - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Australia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Ansell Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Dynarex Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Owens & Minor Inc.
- Supermax Corp. Berhad
- Top Glove Corp. Bhd
