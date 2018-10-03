The Sterling Group Completes the Acquisition of Artisan Design Group

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, an operationally focused middle market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Artisan Design Group ("ADG"). ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complimentary products for homebuilders.

Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, ADG operates 39 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 800 independent contractors across 13 states. The business was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu. ADG has completed 8 other acquisitions since that time, bringing together many of the leading regional flooring specialists across the United States. "In a short period of time, Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph have built an industry leading flooring specialist with significant scale," said Kent Wallace, a Partner at The Sterling Group. "We look forward to supporting their continued expansion both organically and through further acquisitions."

"Sterling's partnership means we can continue to recruit other industry leaders to join ADG to provide excellent products and services to an expanded client base across the country," said Larry Barr, Co-CEO of ADG.

"Sterling's experience investing alongside entrepreneurs to grow their businesses will benefit ADG as we continue to expand in the years to come," said Wayne Joseph, Co-CEO of ADG.

The Sterling Group has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs, particularly in the building products sector, including investments in Roofing Supply Group, American Bath Group, and Construction Supply Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 54 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $10.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $1.8 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

