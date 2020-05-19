The StoneHill Group Names Director of Due Diligence

ATLANTA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The StoneHill Group announced today that Rick Buss has been appointed Director of Due Diligence.

In his new role, Rick will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational oversight of StoneHill's RRE Due Diligence Services, leveraging the broader capabilities of the organization to help clients realize opportunities across their real estate activity.

Rick, who previously had been with Deephaven Mortgage from 2016-2020 as the Vice President of Due Diligence and Securitization, will leverage his considerable domain experience and capital markets relationships to bring to market a differentiated service offering rooted in superior customer service and execution.

"I am thrilled to be leading the Due Diligence business here at StoneHill, working to perfect our offering to help our clients reduce transaction time, drive efficiencies, and increase transparency across their operations."

– Rick Buss, Director of Due Diligence

"We are pleased to add Rick to our industry-leading offerings and world class team here at StoneHill. Rick is a proven leader and has built a strong reputation for delivering superior client outcomes." – Patrick Gluesing, President of The StoneHill Group

About the StoneHill Group

The StoneHill Group is a trusted provider of exceptional loan quality services, due diligence, fulfillment, mortgage process outsourcing and technology solutions to the mortgage industry. Our proven processes, deep experience, technology-enabled and client-focused solutions deliver capacity, operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower confident, compliant decisions. Serving a client base of over 300 Independent Mortgage Bankers, Banks, Credit Unions, Mortgage Servicers and Sub-Servicers and Housing Finance Authorities across the United States.

Contact

For more information, please visit www.stonehillgroup.com or contact Donna Rowe (Clients Services Manager) at [email protected].

SOURCE The StoneHill Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.stonehillgroup.com/

