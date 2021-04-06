The Story Of The Bible's Most Legendary King Comes To Life On Stage In A Brand New Production From Sight & Sound Theatres®

"This brand new production has been four years in the making and we couldn't be more excited to finally bring it to the stage," said Sight & Sound Chief Story Officer Joshua Enck. "David was many different things: a shepherd, king, poet and a warrior. Through this new live-stage production, this powerful yet personal story will come to life like never before."

The production of 'DAVID' will present the familiar Bible story in a fresh way when it premieres on Sight & Sound's 300-foot panoramic stage in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with massive sets, special effects and original music inspired by the Psalms.

"The show will break down the complexities of who David was," said Sight & Sound Communications Manager Katie Miller. "We're excited to take audiences inside his triumphs and struggles as we get to know this king who was known as a man after God's own heart."

For more ticket and event information, visit https://www.sight-sound.com/ .

Synopsis

Master Poet. Fearless Warrior. Anointed King. From still waters to shadowed valleys, David's ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals and Philistine soldiers.

After unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, this passionate warrior will face the biggest battle of all: the one within himself. Come alongside this young shepherd on his journey to become a man after God's own heart.

With original music inspired by the Psalms, "DAVID" is a state-of-the-art theatrical experience for the whole family. Witness one of the most legendary Bible stories as it comes to life with spectacular special effects, massive sets and live animals in this brand-new stage production from Sight & Sound Theatres.

About Sight & Sound Ministries

Sight & Sound® is a ministry on a mission to bring the Bible to life through live theater, television and film. What started over 40 years ago as a traveling multimedia show has today become a destination for over 25 million people. With two state-of-the-art theaters, over 1 million people walk through their doors each year from around the world. In 2005, Sight & Sound began filming and releasing productions on DVD. National distribution came in 2017, when shows first appeared in movie theaters across the country, followed by digital releases on iTunes, Amazon and Hulu. In 2020, Sight & Sound made its first global television and live streaming debut, with more than 3 million viewers tuning in from over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com .

