The rise in global containerized cargo trade is one of the key factors expected to trigger the strapping machine market growth in the forthcoming years. Companies are purchasing packaging equipment including strapping machines for facilitating the smooth transportation of containerized goods. Furthermore, the rising number of trade agreements among several economies is also increasing the volume of containerized cargo trade. Cargo movers are also increasingly ensuring that strapping is done for securing the load to proper anchoring point and tensioned it against the cargo. As a result, the growing containerized cargo trade will drive the strapping machine market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the strapping machine market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Growth of the global e-commerce market



The growth of the global e-commerce market is expected to increase the demand for packaging equipment such as strapping machines as the safe delivery of goods is a major concern for e-commerce players.



The emergence of robots in the strapping process



The adoption of robots for packaging applications is currently high only in developed countries due to the high cost of robotic equipment. Therefore, the increasing use of robotic equipment is expected to affect the market opportunities of conventional strapping machine providers.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. End-users are looking for strapping machines that can enable them to reduce their total cost of ownership, and which will increase their income. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



