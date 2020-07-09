The Strategy Organization And ATM Hospitality Form Strategic Partnership To Serve Nationwide Hospitality And Gaming Industries

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strategy Organization (TSO) has announced a strategic partnership with ATM Hospitality amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two Vegas-born, powerhouses are combining their expertise in marketing and operations to developing cutting-edge strategies for hospitality and gaming industries, nationwide.

Photo link for download

Industry experts at The Strategy Organization, paired with seasoned professionals at ATM Hospitality, work together to advance the interests of gaming and hospitality clients around the globe. Not only will they provide high-level strategic oversight, but they have the industry know how to roll up their sleeves and work alongside property team members to execute plans.

While TSO focuses on Marketing, Gaming and Hotel Operations, Sports Betting, Online Gaming, Human Resources and Finance, ATM Hospitality brings years of expertise and an impressive client portfolio in Food & Beverage operations. Combined, they are capable of delivering an entire suite of consulting services that will help any gaming or hospitality organization achieve success. From sanitization procedures to restaurant design, brand strategy and revenue management, this unique approach provides results-driven solutions to business owners seeking effective strategies.

"We identified a need for a group that provides a wholistic service offering for operators of all sizes," said Josh Swissman, Founding Partner of TSO. "We are a team of professionals who remain active in the industry, allowing us to continuously deliver operational and strategic excellence. In partnership with ATM Hospitality, we work seamlessly to bring a consistent and results driven approach."

"ATM is proud and excited to join the "Best in Class" industry leaders at The Strategy Organization," said Founding Partner Adam Odegard. "This is a wonderful opportunity for us at ATM to join my previous colleagues from MGM Resorts, as well as the iconic industry leaders to round out our group. With partners Tony Figurelli and Marisa Martino (the TM in ATM), we will be the total Food & Beverage solution for TSO to add value to our new and existing clients."

In partnership, both entities work together to develop solutions for everything from local to international brands including casinos of all sizes. To learn more, please visit thestrategyorg.com .

ABOUT THE STRATEGY ORGANIZATION

The Strategy Organization is founded by Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman and Matthew Chilton. Collectively they bring over 75 years of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality and gaming industry, with incomparable relationships, time-tested techniques and a deep passion for the business. As a modern consulting firm, this team specializes in strategies and implementable plans to boost marketing, operations, and innovation horsepower for gaming and hospitality companies. For more information on TSO, visit thestrategyorg.com , or follow them on LinkedIn .

ABOUT ATM HOSPITALITY

ATM is a diverse group of hospitality industry experts whose mission is to drive excellence for their partners and clients. ATM is a business partner in asset management making them a diverse company that brings industry best practices to their partners. ATM is a group of seasoned and passionate industry leaders that build brands and develop concepts. For more information on ATM Hospitality, visit atmhosp.com or like them on Facebook .

SOURCE The Strategy Organization

Related Links

http://thestrategyorg.com

