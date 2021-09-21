The Street Meets the Stadium with the Launch of Disruptive Sports Apparel Brand, The Wild Collective

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Collective is rattling the sports apparel industry with the launch of its debut collection fueled by individuality and sustainability, weaved in with the latest fashion trends to offer unique, elevated apparel designed for the everyday hustle. The Wild Collective matches the passion of its league partners and community so sports lovers at every level can represent a team while expressing their own unique style with elements including monochromatic layering, tailored fits, matching sets, on-trend washes and more.

Photo Credit: Jana Cruder, The Wild Collective

Fueled by the desire to add a fresh take to sports apparel offerings, founder, CEO and lead designer, Whitney Bansin set her mind to add variety in the options fans had to choose from when wanting to represent their favorite team. Backed by her extensive fashion and entrepreneurial background from starting her own hair, makeup and styling agency before she was 20, to transitioning to Zappos Retail where she oversaw and ran all beauty creative direction, Bansin's designs feature disruptive and fashion-forward elements. Bansin's mission is to expand the market and attract new customers to The Wild Collective's league partners with features like first-of-its-kind unisex options, and sustainable materials and production methods. The Wild Collective will also feature customizable options that engage fans of all styles, allowing wearers to showcase team apparel from the street to the stadium.

"Just as athletes bring personality and style on the court and off, fans want to be able to rock a sense of style and individuality in an accessible way," said Bansin. "We have built The Wild Collective from the ground up to bring on-trend designs, inventive styles and never-before-seen components to sports apparel created both for the diehards and the plus-ones."

The Wild Collective's first drop features licensed, fashion-forward pieces including sherpa jackets, matching jogger sets, cropped tees and sweatshirts across participating teams within MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, multiple college teams including The Ohio State University and The University of Alabama, with MLS to come in 2022 and additional league announcements in the queue. Collections are available now on wearethewildco.com, fanatics.com and participating team stores. The Wild Collective will also offer a Custom Denim Lab providing the options and the technology for fans to create officially licensed custom jackets that showcase their personal style. The Denim Lab will launch on The Wild Collective website starting with The Ohio State University.

To learn more, see a full list of participating teams and leagues, and get on the list for the next drop, visit www.wearethewildco.com

About The Wild Collective

The Wild Collective is a female-owned sports and lifestyle apparel brand with a focus on disrupting the fan merchandise industry with highly customizable and fashion-forward designs. Led by founder Whitney Bansin, by pulling the top fashion trends and weaving them with premium and sustainable fabrics, The Wild Collective brings a fresh eye to the sports apparel market by providing fresh and inventive styles with the wearer in mind. Today, The Wild Collective is now officially licensed across NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS and multiple college teams including The Ohio State University and The University of Alabama. To buy online and learn more visit https://www.wearethewildco.com/ .

