The Stretch and Shrink Film Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of ~6% by 2023 -- Increased Use of LLDPE Over Other Forms of Polyethylene
May 10, 2019, 18:00 ET
The "Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stretch and shrink film market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.
Growth in retail sector is likely to trigger the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market
Consumers look for comfort and convenience due to their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. The high penetration of organized retail sector allow consumer to search for brands to differentiate them over quality, price and design. This helps customer in making informed purchased decisions. Growth in online retailing market will further contribute to the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market.
Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages
Packaging becomes a significant factor as the food product flow through various stages of supply chain. Companies are also using new and creative forms of packaging to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their products. The innovative packaging design to protect food products from contamination will drive the growth of the market. Packaged food products with stretch and shrink film helps protect the food from contamination.
Volatility in raw material prices
The prices of raw material used to manufacture stretch and shrink films are highly unpredictable. This is mainly due to the high dependence on crude oil prices. The volatility in crude oil prices is expected to hamper the growth of the global stretch and shrink market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the growth in retail sector and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, will provide considerable growth opportunities to stretch and shrink film manufactures.
Key Players
- Bemis Company Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Inteplast Group
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Sealed Air
- Sigma Plastics Group
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Industrial/bulk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of bioplastics
- Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of polyethylene
- Increasing focus toward recycling to reduce plastic waste
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bemis Company Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Inteplast Group
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Sealed Air
- Sigma Plastics Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l5vvm
