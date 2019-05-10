The Stretch and Shrink Film Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of ~6% by 2023 -- Increased Use of LLDPE Over Other Forms of Polyethylene

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stretch and shrink film market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.

Growth in retail sector is likely to trigger the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market

Consumers look for comfort and convenience due to their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. The high penetration of organized retail sector allow consumer to search for brands to differentiate them over quality, price and design. This helps customer in making informed purchased decisions. Growth in online retailing market will further contribute to the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market.

Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages

Packaging becomes a significant factor as the food product flow through various stages of supply chain. Companies are also using new and creative forms of packaging to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their products. The innovative packaging design to protect food products from contamination will drive the growth of the market. Packaged food products with stretch and shrink film helps protect the food from contamination.

Volatility in raw material prices

The prices of raw material used to manufacture stretch and shrink films are highly unpredictable. This is mainly due to the high dependence on crude oil prices. The volatility in crude oil prices is expected to hamper the growth of the global stretch and shrink market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the growth in retail sector and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, will provide considerable growth opportunities to stretch and shrink film manufactures.



Key Players



Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Inteplast Group

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sealed Air

Sigma Plastics Group

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial/bulk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of bioplastics

Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of polyethylene

Increasing focus toward recycling to reduce plastic waste

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

