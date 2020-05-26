The Subcutaneous Biologic Drugs and Affiliated Technologies Market is Estimated to be Worth Over USD 180 Billion by 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Several approved therapeutic products, which are currently available as intravenous dosage forms, are being reformulated and evaluated for subcutaneous administration. Further, many existing drug delivery devices, including prefilled syringes, pen injectors, autoinjectors, needle-free injectors and large volume wearable injectors, have been / are being designed for subcutaneous administration of biologics.

To order this 530+ page report, which features 160+ figures and 190+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

More than 180 organizations claim to be engaged in the development of subcutaneous biologics

The market is characterized by the presence of over 100 approved biologics, while more than 350 such drug candidates are presently being evaluated across different clinical stages. Of the total number of such drugs, over 115 are intended for treating autoimmune disorders, followed by metabolic disorders (65+) and oncological disorders (60+).

300+ subcutaneous drug delivery systems are presently available / under development

More than 100 of these subcutaneous drug delivery systems are large volume wearable injectors and autoinjectors. In addition, we identified around 80 pen-injectors and close to 40 needle free injectors that are designed to facilitate subcutaneous drug delivery.

Over 90% of subcutaneous formulation technology developers are small or mid-sized players Further, more than 60% of such companies are based in North America; key hubs in the region include (in decreasing order of number of companies) Massachusetts, California and New Jersey. It is also worth noting that most of the available technology platforms (over 70%) are either focused on facilitating the delivery of highly concentrated / viscous protein formulations, or enabling extended / controlled / sustained delivery of biologics.

Several partnerships have been inked by subcutaneous formulation technology developers since 2011

The report covers over 50 deals, most of which (18) were signed in 2018 and 2019. It is worth highlighting that around 40% of the total partnerships were technology licensing agreements, followed by deals related to formulation development (30%).

By 2030, revenues from sales of self-medication enabling devices are estimated to reach USD 10 billion

Currently, prefilled syringes are estimated to be responsible for the dominant share (over 40%) of revenues generated in this market. However, in the foreseen future, the contributions of other drug delivery devices, such as large volume wearable injectors (for non-insulin biologics) and autoinjectors, are expected to grow at a relatively faster pace (CAGR ~40% and ~10%, respectively).

Moreover, ~80% of revenues of subcutaneous technology developers are estimated to be generated through milestone payments

As the demand for subcutaneous drug formulations continues to increase, more licensing agreements between drug and technology developers are likely to be inked. From the technology licensing perspective, the opportunity is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading drug developers engaged in the development of subcutaneous biologics?

Who are the leading subcutaneous drug delivery device developers?

How many subcutaneous biologics are presently marketed / under clinical evaluation?

What are the popular technologies / platforms being used for the development and formulation of subcutaneous biologics?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 180+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with subcutaneous biologics, affiliated drug delivery systems and subcutaneous formulation technology licensing deals, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Phase of development

Approved



Pre-registration & Phase III



Phase II & Phase II/III

Type of molecule

Cell and gene therapies



Monoclonal antibodies



Proteins



Peptides (recombinant)



Vaccines



Others

Target therapeutic area

Autoimmune disorders



Blood disorders



Bone disorders



Genetic disorders



Metabolic disorders



Neurological disorders



Oncological disorders



Respiratory disorders



Others

Type of drug delivery system

Large volume wearable injectors



Autoinjectors



Prefilled syringes



Needle-free injectors



Drug reconstitution systems

Revenues from licensing deals

Upfront payments



Milestone payments

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in demand for subcutaneous biologics and affiliated drug delivery systems is likely to be observed in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Deborah Bitterfield (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lindy Biosciences )

(Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ) Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

(Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies) Steve Prestrelski (Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Xeris Pharmaceuticals), Hong Qi (Vice President, Product Development, Xeris Pharmaceuticals) and Scott Coleman (Senior Scientist, Formulation, Xeris Pharmaceuticals)

(Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Xeris Pharmaceuticals), Hong Qi (Vice President, Product Development, Xeris Pharmaceuticals) and (Senior Scientist, Formulation, Xeris Pharmaceuticals) David Daily (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DALI Medical Devices)

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DALI Medical Devices) Michael Reilly (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Excelse Bio)

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Excelse Bio) Poonam R Velagaleti (Co-Founder, i-novion)

Michael Hooven (Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Frederic Ors (Chief Executive Officer, Immunovaccine Technologies)

Patrick Anquetil (Chief Executive Officer, Portal Instruments)

(Chief Executive Officer, Portal Instruments) Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

(Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical) Tiffany H. Burke (Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services) and Graham Reynolds (Vice President and General Manager, Global Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

(Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services) and (Vice President and General Manager, Global Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services) David Heuzé (Communication Leader, MedinCell)

The research covers detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features overview of the company, its technology portfolio, product portfolio, financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Adocia

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Arecor

Alteogen

Ascendis Pharma

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Creative BioMart

Creative Biolabs

DURECT

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Halozyme Therapeutics

MedinCell

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Serina Therapeutics

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/subcutaneous-biologics-delivery/314.html or email [email protected]

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1-(415)-800-3415

+44-(122)-391-1091

[email protected]

SOURCE Roots Analysis