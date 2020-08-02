The Successful Finnish Children's Film Series Premieres This August on Ultra Familia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, premieres the successful Finnish children's film series directed by Timo Koivusalo: Ricky Rapper y El Avaro de Sevilla (Ricky Rapper and the Scrooge of Seville), Ricky Rapper y el Chotacabras (Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk), and Ricky Rapper y Leonard 'Milcaras' (Ricky Rapper and The Slick Leonard).

Ricky Rapper is a 2008 Finnish film based on two volumes of Sinikka Nopola and Tiina Nopola children's fantasy book series Ricky Rapper released on 2000 and 2001. Ricky is a ten-year-old boy who lives in an apartment building with his aunt Serena Rapper in a normal suburban neighborhood and loves playing drums. He and his best friend Nelly Noodlehead are always facing new adventures.

The first movie was shot in the summer of 2007 and was the most viewed Finnish film in Finland in 2008 with 209,506 viewers. It was the sixth most viewed of all Finnish films, received more than 215,000 viewers, and the DVD version sold almost 100,000 copies. The following film Ricky Rapper and the Bicycle Thief was released in 2010, and it received 38,425 viewers in its first weekend – almost double the previous film.

Ricky Rapper y El Avaro de Sevilla (Ricky Rapper and the Scrooge of Seville) narrates what happens when Ricky hears that he is the sole heir of a distant relative who has amassed a huge fortune in Seville, which could belong to him. Ricky must undergo training to become a young man with good manners, but everything is not as it seems. The big mysterious house where Ricky goes to meet his relative is full of thrilling secrets and strange servants.

Ricky Rapper y el Chotacabras (Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk). When out digging for angleworms one day, Ricky Rapper finds a treasure, and an archaeological excavation begins at the scene. After a valuable ring dating back to the Iron Age disappears soon after it is found, it seems certain that a thieving nighthawk is in the neighborhood, scavenging the excavation. Ricky embarks on a hunt for the mysterious nighthawk.

Ricky Rapper y Leonard 'Milcaras' (Ricky Rapper and The Slick Leonard). Ricky's aunt thinks that they should find a man who could be a father figure to Ricky. Ricky and their neighbor Leonard don't like Serena's idea. Leonard becomes a man of a thousand faces as he tries to become the perfect man for Serena and a father figure to Ricky, but it gets complicated when Ricky and Nelly learn of Leonard's secret, and they do everything they can to help him out.

Ultra Familia is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, and Hotwire Communications.

