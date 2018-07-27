The Summer 2018 issue of American Road® magazine is ultra groovy

DETROIT, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this issue of American Road®, we keep the faith. We begin with a look at the landscape through twelve tuneful locations: "Rock Around the Road" visits places that played a part in rock-and-roll history—from the boardwalk fortune-teller's booth that intrigued a young Bruce Springsteen to the Kansas City club where Chuck Berry played his last blueberry performance. You'll hear the Stones along the way: "Brown Sugar" and "Wild Horses" ring through the echo chamber that is Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.

"Vinyl Record Rides" showcases vehicles driven by music superstars, including the psychedelic bus from the Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour and the violet motorcycle Prince rode in the movie Purple Rain. Appropriately, Paul McCartney and the Purple One score in our "Car Tunes" feature, an article that reveals our favorite songs written about automobiles. After that, we visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture, and the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, before dropping by Graceland for an encore. Here's a secret: Elvis has never really left the building. And he never will.

To preview the current issue, visit: http://americanroadmagazine.com/previewmag.html.

americanroadmagazine.com

American Road® is an award-winning periodical published quarterly by Mock Turtle Press, distributed internationally by Disticor, and now available at newsstands and fine bookstores. American Road® also offers a digital edition and an iTunes app for the iPad.

Americanroadmagazine.com provides the visitor with tools to discover that hidden landmark and make new memories on the road less traveled. Readers will find sponsored downloadable trip itineraries that make travel planning a breeze, as well as the American Road® Forums—the ultimate road trip community.

