The Summer Fun Has Just Begun

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik, the #1 subscription box for girls and boys that enjoy head-to-toe summer style, launches a four-week virtual camp program that brings together the brand's favorite mom influencers and fun virtual camp activities. On Monday, July 20, kidpik released Camp Staycay, presenting a weekly camp calendar of at-home activities. Camp Staycay is sure to delight members missing out on the traditional camp experience, while providing a helpful resource to create summertime structure for multi-tasking parents.

Through its interactive fashion subscription service, kidpik consistently delivers personalized, grab-and-go outfits kids love to wear. The brand is known for taking the stress out of shopping, bringing the store to the home and offering a convenient, fun and commitment-free shopping experience. "Creating Camp Staycay is a natural extension of our brand and a way to further connect with our fans," says Ezra Dabah, founder and CEO of kidpik. "Making parents and kids happy is what we strive for. When creating this experience, we wanted to support the families that have made us who we are today and give parents a much-needed break!" says Dabah.

New activities will be announced weekly on Mondays at kidpik.com/staycay, and will feature the ultimate DIY camp activities, including the best camp snacks, craft projects, backyard games, and more. Girls and boys can follow along at home over the four-week program to bring the fun and excitement of summer camp to their homes.

To create even more interaction for virtual camp goers, kidpik has teamed up with a group of influencers and supermoms to launch a Camp Staycay Instagram Live series. Beginning on Tuesday, July 21 at 11:00 a.m. EST, and continuing every Tuesday through August 11, a special guest will do a takeover of the kidpik Instagram account to lead a camp themed activity that's been a true summer favorite in their household. Follow along @kidpik to join in the fun for all—parents can appreciate the nostalgia of returning to summer camp, while kids don't have to miss out on the summer tradition they look forward to most.

Kids who want to dress the part for their Camp Staycay experience can visit www.kidpik.com to subscribe for their own personalized summer box packed with coordinated summer outfit essentials, or choose from one of the brand's awesome Fun in the Sun boxes—offering plenty of stylish and active options for kids sizes 4-16. To join in the virtual summer fun, visit www.kidpik.com/staycay.

ABOUT KIDPIK

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. Kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for girls and boys in sizes 4-16, offering parents and kids a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com .

