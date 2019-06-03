The Summer is Off to a Spectacular Start at Barona Resort & Casino with Extra Points and Chances to Win BIG Cash Prizes Throughout the Month of June

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer is shaping up to be spectacular at Barona Resort & Casino. The month of June is action packed with extra points, the Barona Summer Fair, $130,000 Lucky Wheel, $200,000 VIP Summer Spectacular and much more! Make plans now to visit the Point Multiplier Capital of the World® for a month of fun you won't soon forget.

7X Points on Sundays : Every Sunday in June from 10am to 10pm is a fun day at Barona. Players get 7X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points on Video Poker.

: Every Sunday in June from is a fun day at Barona. Players get 7X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points on Video Poker. Barona Summer Fair: Come one, come all to Barona every Thursday in June from 10am to 10pm for the Barona Summer Fair. Get 7X Points on slots and keno machines, 3X Points on video poker and enjoy fun, food, prizes and carnival inspired Party People games.

Come one, come all to Barona every Thursday in June from for the Barona Summer Fair. Get 7X Points on slots and keno machines, 3X Points on video poker and enjoy fun, food, prizes and carnival inspired Party People games. $130,000 Lucky Wheel : On Fridays in June from 2pm to midnight , one winner will be chosen every fifteen minutes to spin the lucky wheel for a prize during Friday Night Live! Players will also enjoy free food, mystery prizes, t-shirts, hats and cash prizes up to $2,500 . There are also bonuses for Diamond and Platinum Club Barona players.

: On Fridays in June from , one winner will be chosen every fifteen minutes to spin the lucky wheel for a prize during Friday Night Live! Players will also enjoy free food, mystery prizes, t-shirts, hats and cash prizes up to . There are also bonuses for Diamond and Platinum Club Barona players. $ 200,000 VIP Summer Spectacular: On Saturdays in June starting June 8 , Barona is celebrating its spectacular Diamond and Platinum players. There will be one $5,000 winner and five $500 winners at every drawing. The drawings will take place at noon, 2pm , 4pm , 6pm , 8pm , 10pm , and midnight. Players don't need to be present to win!

On Saturdays in June starting , Barona is celebrating its spectacular Diamond and Platinum players. There will be one winner and five winners at every drawing. The drawings will take place at noon, , , , , , and midnight. Players don't need to be present to win! 10X Points: On Monday, June 10 from 10am-10pm , come Party with the Party People and get 10X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players get 3X points.

On Monday, June 10 from , come Party with the Party People and get 10X points on slots and keno! Video Poker players get 3X points. Philippine Independence Day: Barona will celebrate Philippine Independence Day on Wednesday, June 12 . From 10am to 10pm , players have a chance to win a Balikbayan gift and $1,000 Cash or Free Play every 15 minutes.

Anytime "Playin' in the Rain" or "Beat the Heat" are activated, an additional 5X Points on slots and keno will be added. And, if it's raining in San Diego and 95 degrees at Barona, the point multiplier will be increased an additional 10X Points on slots and keno.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

