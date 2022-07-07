The series of activities of this year's "Summer of Hunhe River" and Mozi Mountain Outdoor Culture and Art Season will take "Let's live in an interesting era" as the theme to hold "Weekend Folk Song Party", "Art Film Week", "Series of Reading Clubs", "Environmental Art Practice", "Day Camping Festival", "Art Forum" and many other theme activities for the public participation.

During this year's event, Hunnan District will create a warm cultural and artistic scene for people in Shenyang with diverse, rich and interesting art forms to fully demonstrate the profound connotation and new vitality of the popular cultural activities in Hunnan District. The Art Season relies on various activities to build a brand of high-end culture and art in Hunnan District, making contemporary art become the new label of Mozi Mountain, let people feel -- "Come to Hunnan, especially different".

The art season will last until the end of September, and aims to become a link between people's feelings, a source of nourishing people's culture, and a highland to cultivate the spirit of the city. The citizens can share the beauty of culture, art and civilization in the harmonious coexistence between human and nature.

This event is organized by the Information Office of Shenyang Municipality and hosted by the the Information Office of Hunnan District.

Caption: The "Summer of Hunhe River" and Mozi Mountain Outdoor Culture and Art Season kicks off in NE China's Shenyang.

SOURCE Information Office of Hunnan District of Shenyang City