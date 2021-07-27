The Sun Bus and Epiphany Dermatology: Offering FREE Skin Cancer Screenings and Education Throughout Colorado

DENVER, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation are hitting the road this summer to provide FREE skin cancer screenings and sun-safety education to individuals throughout Denver, Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood, Frisco, Edwards and Grand Junction.

Since its inception, Epiphany Dermatology has been on a mission to increase access to exceptional dermatologic care and this partnership with The Sun Bus helps accomplish this mission.

The Sun Bus, a community project launched in Colorado to provide FREE skin screenings, skin cancer awareness, and sun safety education is a mobile classroom and clinic.

The Sun Bus comes to you with some of the finest board-certified dermatologists in Colorado. It is the brainchild of Karen Nern, MD, Colorado Melanoma Foundation board member and Market Medical Director for Epiphany Dermatology in the state of Colorado.

According to Ashley Reader, MD, Board Certified Dermatologist at Epiphany Dermatology's Cherry Creek clinic, Colorado has the nation's highest per-capita rate of skin cancer, as well as one of the highest melanoma rates in the country. This is due to Colorado being one of the nation's sunniest states with the highest average elevation of any state. If you are concerned about a spot on your skin and would like to visit The Sun Bus for a FREE screening, please check out our calendar of events to find a location and time that is most convenient for you.

To find out where the Sun Bus will be this summer and for more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, you can visit https://www.thesunbus.org/.

