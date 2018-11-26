The Sunhak Peace Prize for 2019 Convened in Seoul Awarding Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina & Waris Dirie

The Committee acknowledges Dr. Adesina's achievements in improving Africa's economy by promoting Good Governance and in leading agricultural innovation. His achievements contributed to food security in Africa, aimed at improving the lives of millions living in poverty in Africa.

The Committee awarded Waris Dirie in recognition of her tireless advocacy for the rights of girls and women, and her call for a worldwide resolution for the eradication of FGM, thereby protecting girls who are at the risk of FGM.

At the Ceremony, each laureate received a prize of US$500,000, along with a medal and plaque, presented by founder, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, and Committee Chair, Dr. Il Sik Hong.

The ceremony was attended by more than 1,000 delegates, including current and former presidents, vice presidents, leaders and entrepreneurs from Africa and others representing various governments, academia, businesses, media, and religions.

Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn, president of the World Food Prize Foundation, gave Congratulatory Address stating: the two Laureates truly will bring a distinct focus on uplifting Human Rights and Human Development in Africa.

Through his acceptance speech, Dr. Adesina asserted that, there cannot be peace in a world that is hungry and the prize is a call to do more for those least privileged around the world and especially in Africa.

Waris asserted that FGM must be eradiated in our time and she will continue to fight for girls and women's rights until we build a society where their rights can be respected.

Chairman Hong asserted the importance of the vision One Family Under God, and the theme Human Rights and Human Development in Africa. His Welcome Address emphasized that peace can be achieved only when everyone's human rights are protected and how laureates' devotion can bring humanity one step closer to opening a new chapter of world peace.

The Prize honors individuals and organizations who made significant contributions to the peace and human development of the future generations.

SOURCE The Sunhak Peace Prize Committee