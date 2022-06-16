The Sunshine Flyer Celebrates its First Summer With Kids Riding Free

Summer pricing is in effect on reservations made now through the end of July, marking the first summer in operations for the themed motorcoach service

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer has announced limited-time, summer special pricing with kids riding free on its themed motorcoach experience that takes guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. The Sunshine Flyer launched in December 2021 and special pricing is a token of gratitude to the city of Orlando and Sunshine Flyer guests for the warm welcome they have received in Florida.

Sunshine Flyer Summer Special

Convenient and cost-effective, the Sunshine Flyer offers an engaging transportation experience that allows guests to start the magic of their Walt Disney World® vacation from the moment they step off the plane.

The Sunshine Flyer's buses are late model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

"We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support for the Sunshine Flyer," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer. "This summer, we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of guests on the Sunshine Flyer. Free tickets for children and reduced ticket prices for adults are one way that we are showing our appreciation and helping our guests enjoy their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane and onto one of our premium motorcoaches."

When guests book a future trip, they can enjoy the following ticket prices during checkout through July 31st, 2022:

Children ride free

$16 per adults

These ticket prices apply for all future trips, and tickets do not need to be used before July 31st, 2022.

All Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.sunshineflyer.com

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

Media Contact

Ashley La Fleur

(618) 660-6963

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sunshine Flyer