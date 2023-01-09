The Sunshine Flyer Launches Sunshine Flyer Direct

The Sunshine Flyer Direct provides direct, private transportation for guests from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World® area resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer announced today the launch of its direct, private transportation service for guests traveling from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® area resorts. The new service, Sunshine Flyer Direct, is in response to the wishes of Sunshine Flyer guests to provide private transportation to their preferred Walt Disney World® area resort.

Earlier this year, the Sunshine Flyer launched its themed motorcoach experience that takes guests from MCO to Walt Disney World® Resorts on premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines.

The Sunshine Flyer Direct will provide exclusive, private transportation for guests, and it will be able to pick-up guests at any terminal including the new Terminal C. Guests will have the option to select their preferred vehicle: sedan, luxury SUV or sprinter van as well as their preferred pick-up time. Sunshine Flyer Direct drivers will handle all luggage including meeting guests at the baggage claim to assist with bags.

"We listen to our guests, and we know that offering direct, private transportation is extremely important to them," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer. "Sunshine Flyer Direct guests can expect the same high-level of attention to detail and care as our namesake, but now with the opportunity in direct, private transfers."

Like the Sunshine Flyer, guests of Sunshine Flyer Direct is well-equipped for kids, including:

Three-point harness seat belts at each seat

Conductor hats for kids

Stickers for kids

Coloring/activity books for kids

To learn more about Sunshine Flyer Direct, please visit: sunshineflyer.com/direct

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

