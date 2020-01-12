The Sunshine State Turns Pink As Thousands Convene In Orlando For Mary Kay's Annual Leadership Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With those iconic, traffic-stopping Mary Kay pink Cadillacs rolling into Florida along with an estimated 6,800 leading Mary Kay independent sales force members, the city of Orlando turns pink for the global cosmetics company's annual Leadership Conference. The top beauty brand and direct seller in nearly 40 countries around the world will hold the event Jan. 12-16 at the Orange County Convention Center, the second largest convention facility in the United States.

Each year, Mary Kay hosts its Leadership Conference in a different city. The four-day event focuses on recognizing, educating and motivating Mary Kay leaders from across the country. According to Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for Orlando, the 2020 conference will pump an estimated $17.5 million into the local economy in direct visitor spending.

"With acclaimed sunny weather and some of the best attractions in the country, we're thrilled to hold our Leadership Conference in Orlando with thousands of Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors from throughout the United States and Canada," said Nathan Moore, President of Mary Kay Inc.'s North America Region. "As we paint the town pink, our Mary Kay entrepreneurs will infuse millions into the local economy through hotel-room stays, restaurants and retail shopping."

In the city known as the Theme Park Capital of the World, Mary Kay will take over Universal Studios Florida for an evening full of thrills and blockbuster entertainment on Jan. 12 to reward qualifying Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors. This marks the third time Mary Kay has held its annual Leadership Conference in Orlando following events in 1991 and 1997.

"As a premier destination for tourism, we're excited to be back in Orlando for our third time to celebrate the success of Mary Kay's top leaders," said Laura Beitler, Vice President of Sales for Mary Kay Inc. "Our Leadership Conference is an exciting opportunity for Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors and Mary Kay Independent National Sales Directors to receive leadership support and motivation to then share with the growing Mary Kay independent sales force worldwide."

Mary Kay's Leadership Conference is the first in a series of three annual conferences hosted by the iconic beauty company in the United States. In March, Mary Kay holds its annual Career Conference in approximately 30 cities nationwide and in July, the cosmetics giant hosts its annual Seminar in Dallas near the company's global headquarters. Each conference targets a specific group of Mary Kay independent sales force members. Leadership Conference is specifically designed for Independent Sales Directors and Independent National Sales Directors, top Mary Kay leaders.

For more information about Mary Kay's company timeline, positive community impact, rewarding opportunity and irresistible products, click here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

