The Survivorship Online Ritual Abuse Conference reports increased attendance and an international following; Survivorship has over thirty years of helping survivors of child abuse and ritual abuse

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakers included: Dr. Karol Darsa, Neil Brick, Cristina Mardirossian LMFT, Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt, Will Randle and Sherry Fleming.

The May conference provided attendees the opportunities to learn about severe abuse research and resources. https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/ There was a clinicians' and weekend conference. Conference coordinators report attendance almost doubled this year. Survivorship attendees included participants from different continents.

Conference Speakers:

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt spoke about Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - Their workshop provided an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Dr. Karol Darsa will spoke about the Five Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - She discussed how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients.

Neil Brick spoke about Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors - He discussed child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com

Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT spoke about Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - She explained how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse

Will Randle spoke about Organicity and the Inorganic: a Sensorimotor Approach to Healing with RAMCOA Survivors - This presentation explored the therapist's development of the internal qualities and practices foundational to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy.

Sherry Fleming, MFT spoke about Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder. Her talk presented some key similarities and differences between Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Research information:

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Child Abuse Wiki – Recovered Memory http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Recovered_Memories

Child Abuse Wiki – Dissociative Identity Disorder https://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Dissociative_Identity_Disorder

