The Survivorship Ritual Abuse Online Conference will be next weekend on May 15-17, 2020.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For safety reasons we have decided to change the conference to an online conference. https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/

This conference provides attendees the opportunities to learn about severe abuse research and resources. The Clinician's Conference is Friday May 15, 2020. The Regular Conference is Saturday and Sunday May 16 - 17, 2020.

Conference Speakers:

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt will speak about Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - This workshop provides an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Dr. Karol Darsa will speak about the 5 Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - She will discuss how trauma treatment is becoming one of the top areas to specialize in and how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients.

Neil Brick will speak about Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors - He will discuss how child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com

Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT will speak about Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - She will explain how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse

Will Randle will speak about Organicity and the Inorganic: a Sensorimotor Approach to Healing with RAMCOA Survivors - This presentation will explore the therapist's development of the internal qualities and practices foundational to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy.

Sherry Fleming, MFT will speak about Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder. Her talk will present some key similarities and differences between Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Research information:

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Child Abuse Wiki – Recovered Memory http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Recovered_Memories

Child Abuse Wiki – Dissociative Identity Disorder https://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Dissociative_Identity_Disorder

